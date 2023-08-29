Ukraine updates — German busted for sale of parts to Russia

A German-Russian businessman has been detained after authorities said he had allegedly been selling components to Russia for use in making drones since 2020.

Germany has been cracking down on sanction-busting as it attempts to deprive Russia of high-level technology needed for advanced weaponry.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in his nightly address that Ukraine would bolster domestic manufacturing of arms and materials.

"Ukraine can do it. Funding is available," he said. "Our defense industry will yield better results."

Britain's defense ministry has said that Russians were being incentivized to enlist in the armed forces by relatively high salaries, with some junior ranks serving in Ukraine earning over 200,000 rubles ($2,092, €1,934) per month.

Vatican on defensive after Pope's comments to Russian kids

The Vatican on Tuesday sought to calm the uproar that followed a Pope Francis video conference with Russian Catholic youths, insisting he never intended to encourage or condone modern-day Russian aggression in Ukraine.

The pope had told youngsters in off-the-cuff remarks to "never forget your inheritance. You are the heirs of the great Russia. The great Russia of the saints, of the kings, of the great Russia of Peter the Great, or Catherine II."

The comments prompted sharp criticism from Sviatoslav Shevchuk, Ukraine's Greek Catholic leader. He said the references to Russia's imperial leaders "refer to the worst example of Russian imperialism and extreme nationalism."

Shevchuk said some would interpret the comments as endorsing such nationalism and imperialism today, which he described as "the real cause of the war in Ukraine."

Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni said on Tuesday that Pope Francis "certainly didn't want to exalt imperialistic logic or government personalities, who were cited to indicate certain historic periods of reference."

Nevertheless, the Kremlin described the pope's comments as "very gratifying."

Pope Francis has generally sought to maintain a neutral stance on the conflict, frequently appealing to both sides to stop violence.

German-Russian national accused of sanctions busting

Germany's federal prosecution service on Tuesday said that a German-Russian national was under arrest on suspicion of exporting components to Russia used in the production of military hardware.

The announcement elevates an existing local case to the federal level. The prosecutor general said it had stepped in "because of the special importance of the case."

The man, identified only as Waldemar W, is accused of exporting electronic components on 26 occasions between January 2020 and March 2023 to a Russian company involved in the production of military hardware including the Orlan-10 reconnaissance drone.

An original arrest warrant was issued in Mainz in early March.

Western sanctions against Russia have put a strain on the country's weapons industry, which until recently relied on imports for many of the more complex technological components in Russian weaponry.

German authorities have been trying to crack down on clandestine sales to Russia that have circumvented such restrictions.

Earlier this month a businessman was arrested on suspicion of supplying Russian companies with machine tools used to make sniper rifles.

Ukrainian children missing out on school, UNICEF warns

Ukrainian children are struggling to progress in their education, the United Nations's children's agency (UNICEF) has warned.

"Inside Ukraine, attacks on schools have continued unabated, leaving children deeply distressed and without safe spaces to learn," said UNICEF's regional director for Europe and Central Asia, Regina De Dominicis.

"Not only has this left Ukraine's children struggling to progress in their education, but they are also struggling to retain what they learnt when their schools were fully functioning," she said.

Survey data showed that around half of teachers reported deterioration in Ukrainian students' skills in mathematics, Ukrainian language proficiency and foreign language proficiency, UNICEF said.

The agency added that one-third of children were learning fully in-person, a third online and a third both in-person and online.

The agency stressed that online learning was not a proper long-term replacement for in-person schooling.

UNICEF warned that two-thirds of preschool children were not attending preschool.

It also pointed to difficulties faced by Ukrainian refugee children, with more than half of them not enrolled in national education systems in their respective host countries. "Some refugee children may have completely abandoned their education," UNICEF said.

"In times of crisis or war, schools provide far more than a place of learning," said UNICEF.

"They can provide children who have already endured loss, displacement and violence with a sense of routine and safety, a chance to build friendships and get help from teachers."

Civilians evacuated as fighting intensifies in Kupiansk

Ukrainian authorities have ordered the evacuation of Kupiansk and surrounding areas. DW's Aya Ibrahim accompanied a Red Cross unit as they went door to door, trying to persuade civilians to leave.

Service in Russian army 'increasingly lucrative' — British intelligence

The UK's Ministry of Defense said in its daily intelligence update that high salaries were providing a "strong incentive" for Russians to enlist to fight in Ukraine.

"Military service in the Russian Armed Forces has become increasingly lucrative since the invasion," the ministry said.

It said that on February 4 Russian lieutenants were earning 81,200 rubles ($850, €785) per month.

"By October 2022, [Russian President Vladimir Putin] announced that even mobilized private soldiers would receive 195,000 rubles per month," it said.

"Many junior ranks serving in Ukraine are now on over 200,000 rubles per month," the ministry said, adding that this was "over 2.7 times the Russian national average salary."

"It is highly likely that the salary and additional benefits are a strong incentive for personnel to join up, especially to those from the poorer areas of Russia," it said.

But the ministry stressed that "Russia is still unlikely to meet its targets for recruiting volunteers to the ranks."

Two Ukrainian drones destroyed — Russian Defense Ministry

The Russian Defense Ministry says two Ukrainian drones were downed over the Tula and Belgorod regions.

The southwestern Belgorod region borders Ukraine, while Tula is located immediately south of the Moscow region.

The ministry did not specify whether either incident had brought about damage or casualties.

News of drone attacks attributed to Ukraine have become a daily occurrence in recent weeks. Ukraine has denied being behind the strikes.

Ukrainian defense industry 'will yield better results' — Zelenskyy

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says Kyiv is "maximizing" its ability to produce its own arms and materiel.

"We are maximizing production capacity. Ukraine can do it. Funding is available," he said. "Our defense industry will yield better results."

Zelenskyy made the statement in his nightly address after meeting with the officials from the Ministry of Strategic Industries, the state-owned defense conglomerate Ukroboronprom and domestic production facilities.

Ukraine's president also said that Kyiv would work to reinforce its border regions. "The issue of finances for this has been resolved," he said.

