Taiwan legislators to join President Tsai on trip to Eswatini

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Presidential Office announced on Tuesday (Aug. 29) that four legislators will accompany President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) on her trip to Eswatini, Taiwan’s only African diplomatic ally.

The lawmakers include Chiu Chih-wei (邱志偉), Chiu Tai-yuan (邱泰源), and Fan Yun (范雲) from the Democratic Progressive Party, and Chiu Chen-yuan (邱臣遠) from the Taiwan People's Party, CNA reported. Additionally, Kaohsiung Mayor Chen Chi-mai (陳其邁), will also join the delegation in the hope of establishing sister-city relations with Mbabane, the capital city of Eswatini.

Tsai’s visit from Sept. 5-8 aims to highlight bilateral ties and promote sustainable cooperation between the two countries.

Presidential Office Spokesperson Lin Yu-chan (林聿禪) said the office coordinated with the Legislative Yuan to invite the lawmakers from various political parties to participate with Tsai under the theme of "Celebrating Enduring Friendship, Advancing Sustainable Cooperation.”

Lin also thanked the four legislators for their participation, which will contribute to Taiwan's diplomatic efforts.

This year marks the 55th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Taiwan and Eswatini, as well as the 55th anniversary of the African nation’s independence.