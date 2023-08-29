Plastic Bottles and Containers Market [2023-2031] Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, Growth Analysis

The “Global Plastic Bottles and Containers Market 2023“ research describes the competitive market environment based on production volume, profits, and sales. The report covers even the supply chain analysis of the top Key players.

The global plastic bottles and containers market size was US$ 108.2 billion in 2021. The global plastic bottles and containers market is forecast to grow to US$ 162.0 billion by 2030 by growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.9% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Global market success will lead to innovative corporate goals and advantages. The business environment view, product details, and applications further provide insight into the study. Additionally, the report examines each region’s and market participant’s contribution to the market. The market also offers information on import/export statistics, consumer volume, manufacturing capacity, and price analysis.

Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report @-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=Pol767

Large Plastic Bottles and Containers corporations are laying the seeds of their own demise by seeking consolidation for improved profitability and reduced costs. The Plastic Bottles and Containers industry has stopped attempting to innovate with novel concepts and new goods. Instead of upsetting its own company, the industry has chosen incremental innovation inside its own product portfolios, and much of the innovation that takes place is to sustain or barely grow the current business. The industry investigates Biogas, hydrogen, and electric heating as potential substitutes for natural gas as feedstock and power sources.

Factors Influencing the Market

The benefits of plastic packaging, such as its lightweight and convenience of handling, will fuel the growth of the plastic bottles and containers market. Furthermore, the low cost of plastic bottles and containers is forecast to increase their adoption among manufacturers in order to offer affordable products to consumers. Thus, it will drive the plastic bottles and containers market forward during the forecast period.

Growing industrialization and rapidly growing food and beverage, personal care, electronics, and pharmaceuticals industries will amplify the demand for plastic packaging in the coming years.

Environmental concerns related to plastic packaging may restrict the market growth. On the contrary, the growing employment rate will benefit the end-use industries of the plastic bottles and containers market, thereby propelling this market forward.

Plastic is easy to be moulded and changed into any shape. This factor will amplify the manufacturing of plastic bottles and containers during the study period.

Competitors in the Market

ALPLA Group

Amcor PLC

Gerresheimer AG

Graham Packaging Company LP

Container Corporation of Canada Ltd

Altium Packaging (Loews Corporation)

Alpha Packaging

Plastipak Holdings Inc.

Resilux NV

Greiner Packaging GmbH

Comar LLC

Other Prominent Players

Get a Sample PDF copy of the report @-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=Pol767

Through the conclusion of the year, 2022 saw growth in the Plastic Bottles and Containers industry’s payrolls. In January, employment in the Plastic Bottles and Containers industry surpassed pre-COVID levels, and in 2022, payrolls increased by more than 15,000 people. Global Plastic Bottles and Containers output increased by 5.2% in 2021 due to the worldwide economic boom and soaring demand for commodities. The production of the global industrial sector declined in 2022 after a boom in 2021 that was sparked by a shift in consumer expenditure toward products and a hefty fiscal stimulus.

Global Plastic Bottles and Containers output is anticipated to increase at a 2.9% rate in 2023 as production in Western Europe gradually picks up steam from its low points and production in the Asia/Pacific region recovers. With nearly 45% of the world’s Plastic Bottles and Containers market, China continued to be both the world’s largest producer and consumer of market. Since 2010, when the market share was about 26%, there has been a year-over-year increase, and it now makes a significant contribution to the GDP of the nation. The nation is the top exporter in industries including silicon, PVC, and several specific Plastic Bottles and Containers market.

Market Segmentation

The global plastic bottles and containers market segmentation focuses on Raw Materials, End-User, and Region.

By Raw Material Outlook

PET

PP

LDPE

HDPE

Other Raw Materials

By End-Users Outlook

Beverages

Food

Pharmaceuticals

Cosmetics

Household Care

Other End-user Verticals

Download Sample Report, SPECIAL OFFER (Avail an Up-to 30% discount on this report ) @-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=Pol767

By Regional Outlook

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Key questions answered in the market report are:

What are the sales, production, consumption, import, and export values of the global market (covering North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, the Middle East, and Africa)?

Who are the leading producers in this industry globally? What are their current operational levels for capacity, production, sales, price, cost, gross, and revenue?

What are the market chances and dangers for the vendors in the global market?

Which product categories, final consumers, or applications might be seeking new growth opportunities? What is the market share for each kind and application?

What specific tactics and restraints are controlling the market?

Which marketing, sales, and distribution channels are available on the global market?

What are the manufacturing equipment and upstream raw materials?

Access Full Report Description, TOC, Table of Figure, Chart, etc.-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=Pol767

About Report Ocean:

Report Ocean is a renowned provider of market research reports, offering high-quality insights to clients in various industries. Their goal is to assist clients in achieving their top line and bottom line objectives, thereby enhancing their market share in today’s competitive environment. As a trusted source for innovative market research reports, Report Ocean serves as a comprehensive solution for individuals, organizations, and industries seeking valuable market intelligence.

Contact Information:

Email:sales@reportocean.com

Address: 500 N Michigan Ave, Suite 600, Chicago, Illinois 60611, United States

Telephone: +1 888 212 3539 (US – Toll-Free)

For more information and to explore their offerings, visit their website at:https://www.reportocean.com/