Geofencing Market [2023-2031] Share, Size, Growth, Key Vendors, Trends, Analysis, Segmentation

The “Global Geofencing Market 2023“ research describes the competitive market environment based on production volume, profits, and sales. The report covers even the supply chain analysis of the top Key players.

The global geofencing market size was US$ 1.25 billion in 2021. The global geofencing market is forecast to grow to US$ 7.4 billion by 2030 by registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 24.9% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

The process of geofencing uses GPS or RFID technology in order to develop a virtual geographic boundary. This boundary allows the software to trigger an alert when a mobile device enters or leaves a particular boundary. It is a location-based service. The application uses radio frequency identification (RFID), Wi-Fi, GPS, or cellular data to send text, email, social or other types of alerts, when a mobile device or RFID tag enters or exits the boundary.

The market also offers information on import/export statistics, consumer volume, manufacturing capacity, and price analysis.

The industry investigates Biogas, hydrogen, and electric heating as potential substitutes for natural gas as feedstock and power sources.

Factors Influencing the Market

The rising popularity of proximity marketing is forecast to fuel the growth of the geofencing market. In addition, proximity marketing adoption is increasing across various industry verticals, such as SMEs. Such factors are expected to fuel the growth of the geofencing market in the coming years.

Legal and privacy concerns associated with geofencing may limit the growth of the market. On the contrary, the growing use of spatial data and the adoption of analytical tools will escalate market growth during the study period.

The contribution of prominent brands will also benefit the geofencing market during the study period. For instance, McDonald’s, a leading restaurant chain, acquired all the stakes of Dynamic Yield, a Tel Aviv-based start-up, in 2019. This start-up offers algorithm-based “decision logic” technology to retailers.

Competitors in the Market

Apple (US)

Bluedot Innovation

DreamOrbit

Embitel

Esri

Factual

GeoMoby

GPSWOX

InVisage

Localytics

LocationSmart

MAPCITE

Maven Systems

Mobinius Technologies

Other Prominent Players

Through the conclusion of the year, 2022 saw growth in the Geofencing industry’s payrolls. In January, employment in the Geofencing industry surpassed pre-COVID levels, and in 2022, payrolls increased by more than 15,000 people. Global Geofencing output increased by 5.2% in 2021 due to the worldwide economic boom and soaring demand for commodities. The production of the global industrial sector declined in 2022 after a boom in 2021 that was sparked by a shift in consumer expenditure toward products and a hefty fiscal stimulus.

Global Geofencing output is anticipated to increase at a 2.9% rate in 2023 as production in Western Europe gradually picks up steam from its low points and production in the Asia/Pacific region recovers. With nearly 45% of the world’s Geofencing market, China continued to be both the world’s largest producer and consumer of market. Since 2010, when the market share was about 26%, there has been a year-over-year increase, and it now makes a significant contribution to the GDP of the nation. The nation is the top exporter in industries including silicon, PVC, and several specific Geofencing market.

Market Segmentation

The global geofencing market segmentation focuses on Component, Geofencing Type, Organization Size, End-Use Industries, and Region.

By Component

Software

Services Deployment and integration services Support and maintenance services Consulting and advisory services API management and testing services



By Geo-fencing Type

Fixed geofencing

Mobile geofencing

By Organization Size

Large Enterprises

Small and medium-sized Enterprises

By End-Use industries

Transportation and logistics

Retail

Healthcare and life sciences

Industrial manufacturing

Media and entertainment

Government and defense

Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)

Others (agriculture, education, construction and engineering, and energy and utilities)

By Regional Outlook

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

