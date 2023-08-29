Plastic Compounding Market [2023-2031] Share, Size, Growth, Key Vendors, Trends, Analysis, Segmentation

The “Global Plastic Compounding Market 2023“ research describes the competitive market environment based on production volume, profits, and sales. The report covers even the supply chain analysis of the top Key players.

The global plastic compounding market size was US$ 642,738.7 million in 2021. The global plastic compounding market is forecast to grow to US$ 932,575.9 million by 2030 by registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.4% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Plastic compounding is the process of combining plastics and additives to alter the properties of basic plastics. Plastic compounds are light and have outstanding physical properties. They are widely used in the electronic and automotive industries, mainly for applications in electromagnetic shielding and antistatic.

Global market success will lead to innovative corporate goals and advantages. The business environment view, product details, and applications further provide insight into the study. Additionally, the report examines each region’s and market participant’s contribution to the market. The market also offers information on import/export statistics, consumer volume, manufacturing capacity, and price analysis.

Large Plastic Compounding corporations are laying the seeds of their own demise by seeking consolidation for improved profitability and reduced costs. The Plastic Compounding industry has stopped attempting to innovate with novel concepts and new goods. Instead of upsetting its own company, the industry has chosen incremental innovation inside its own product portfolios, and much of the innovation that takes place is to sustain or barely grow the current business. The industry investigates Biogas, hydrogen, and electric heating as potential substitutes for natural gas as feedstock and power sources.

Factors Influencing the Market

The growing manufacturing capacity of lightweight vehicles is expected to surge the demand for plastic compounding. Plastic composites are becoming more vital in the automobile industry. Moreover, vehicles made of plastic composites are lighter and more rigid. It will increase the demand for plastic compounding in the automobile industry. Furthermore, the introduction of new efficient car models with advanced features and broader applicability is expected to boost composites production for automotive applications during the study period.

Plastic compounding is forecast to gain impetus due to environmental restrictions in Europe and the United States for low CO2 emissions.

The growing cost of plastic compounds may impede the growth of the plastic compounding market during the study period.

Growing advancements in plastic compounding, such as also the development of plastics with nanotechnology and composite technology, will offer lucrative growth opportunities for the market players during the forecast period.

Competitors in the Market

Asahi Kasei Corporation

BASF SE

Celanese Corporation

COVESTRO AG

DowDuPont INC.

Kingfa Sci. and Tech. Co., Ltd.

LyondellBasell Industries Holdings B.V.

Polyone Corporation

SABIC

Solvay SA

Other Prominent Players

Through the conclusion of the year, 2022 saw growth in the Plastic Compounding industry’s payrolls. In January, employment in the Plastic Compounding industry surpassed pre-COVID levels, and in 2022, payrolls increased by more than 15,000 people. Global Plastic Compounding output increased by 5.2% in 2021 due to the worldwide economic boom and soaring demand for commodities. The production of the global industrial sector declined in 2022 after a boom in 2021 that was sparked by a shift in consumer expenditure toward products and a hefty fiscal stimulus.

Global Plastic Compounding output is anticipated to increase at a 2.9% rate in 2023 as production in Western Europe gradually picks up steam from its low points and production in the Asia/Pacific region recovers. With nearly 45% of the world’s Plastic Compounding market, China continued to be both the world’s largest producer and consumer of market. Since 2010, when the market share was about 26%, there has been a year-over-year increase, and it now makes a significant contribution to the GDP of the nation. The nation is the top exporter in industries including silicon, PVC, and several specific Plastic Compounding market.

Market Segmentation

The global plastic compounding market segmentation focuses on Polymer, End-Use, and Region.

By Polymer Type Outlook

Polypropylene (PP)

Polyethylene (PE)

Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)

Polystyrene (PS) & Expanded Polystyrene (EPS)

Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET)

Polyurethane (PU)

Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS)

Others

By End-Use Outlook

Automotive

Building & Construction

Electrical & Electronics

Medical

Packaging

Others

By Regional Outlook

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

