Water-Cooled Heat Recovery VRF Systems Market [2023-2031] Global Demand, Opportunities, Trends, Analysis

The global water-cooled heat recovery VRF systems market size was US$ 251.4 million in 2021. The global water-cooled heat recovery VRF systems market size is forecast to reach US$ 494.2 million by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.8% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

The global water-cooled heat recovery VRF systems market size was US$ 251.4 million in 2021. The global water-cooled heat recovery VRF systems market size is forecast to reach US$ 494.2 million by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.8% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

VRF or Variable refrigerant flow. The VRF systems contain one outdoor unit connected to multiple indoor units. VRF systems are of three types: heat pump, heat recovery, and cooling only. The heat recovery VRF is a way to deliver heating while cooling another space simultaneously by transferring exhaust heat from a cooled zone to a zone to be heated. There are three pipes: a suction gas pipe, a liquid pipe, and a discharge gas pipe.

The market also offers information on import/export statistics, consumer volume, manufacturing capacity, and price analysis.

The Water-Cooled Heat Recovery VRF Systems industry has stopped attempting to innovate with novel concepts and new goods. Instead of upsetting its own company, the industry has chosen incremental innovation inside its own product portfolios, and much of the innovation that takes place is to sustain or barely grow the current business. The industry investigates Biogas, hydrogen, and electric heating as potential substitutes for natural gas as feedstock and power sources.

Factors Influencing Market Growth

The factors driving the global water-cooled heat recovery VRF systems market include the rise in urbanization and industrialization, the growing advancement in VRF systems, and Heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HAVC) technologies.

Factors contributing to the global market growth include the growing construction activities and the rising expansion of energy-efficient products and technologies.

Regional Insights

The Asia Pacific region held dominant in the global water-cooled heat recovery VRF systems market share in 2021 and is forecast to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. As a result of the progressively increasing awareness about energy efficiency, the advances in the latest technology presented by key vendors existing in the region, and the government’s growing focus on building green infrastructure. Thus, these factors are forecast to drive market growth in the region.

Leading Competitors

The leading prominent companies profiled in the global water-cooled heat recovery VRF systems market are:

Daikin Industries, Limited

Toshiba Corporation

Mitsubishi Electric

Midea Group

Johnson Controls

LG Electronics

Samsung Electronics Co. Limited

Panasonic Corporation, Hitachi Limited

United Technologies Corporation

Emerson Electric Co.

Schneider Electric SE

Johnson Controls International PLC

Fujitsu Limited

Other Prominent Players

Through the conclusion of the year, 2022 saw growth in the Water-Cooled Heat Recovery VRF Systems industry’s payrolls. In January, employment in the Water-Cooled Heat Recovery VRF Systems industry surpassed pre-COVID levels, and in 2022, payrolls increased by more than 15,000 people. Global Water-Cooled Heat Recovery VRF Systems output increased by 5.2% in 2021 due to the worldwide economic boom and soaring demand for commodities. The production of the global industrial sector declined in 2022 after a boom in 2021 that was sparked by a shift in consumer expenditure toward products and a hefty fiscal stimulus.

Global Water-Cooled Heat Recovery VRF Systems output is anticipated to increase at a 2.9% rate in 2023 as production in Western Europe gradually picks up steam from its low points and production in the Asia/Pacific region recovers. With nearly 45% of the world’s Water-Cooled Heat Recovery VRF Systems market, China continued to be both the world’s largest producer and consumer of market. Since 2010, when the market share was about 26%, there has been a year-over-year increase, and it now makes a significant contribution to the GDP of the nation. The nation is the top exporter in industries including silicon, PVC, and several specific Water-Cooled Heat Recovery VRF Systems market.

Scope of the Report

The global water-cooled heat recovery VRF systems market segmentation focuses on Application and Region.

Segmentation based on Application

Commercial

Healthcare

Corporate Offices

Hotels

Others

Residential

Segmentation based on Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

