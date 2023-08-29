Metagenomics Sequencing Market [2023-2031] Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, Growth Analysis

The “Global Metagenomics Sequencing Market 2023“ research describes the competitive market environment based on production volume, profits, and sales. The report covers even the supply chain analysis of the top Key players.

The global metagenomics sequencing market size was US$ 1139.3 million in 2021. The global metagenomics sequencing market is forecast to grow to US$ 3,994.01 million by 2030 by registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 18.5% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

The study of genetic material utilizing modern genomics techniques and a set of genomic tools in order to access the genetic content of organisms is called metagenomics. This wide term is the combination of the words “meta” and “genomics,” where genomics refers to the process of collecting the DNA sequence of a single organism. Apart from that, meta suggests whether the process is performed for a group of organisms.

Global market success will lead to innovative corporate goals and advantages. The business environment view, product details, and applications further provide insight into the study. Additionally, the report examines each region’s and market participant’s contribution to the market. The market also offers information on import/export statistics, consumer volume, manufacturing capacity, and price analysis.

Large Metagenomics Sequencing corporations are laying the seeds of their own demise by seeking consolidation for improved profitability and reduced costs. The Metagenomics Sequencing industry has stopped attempting to innovate with novel concepts and new goods. Instead of upsetting its own company, the industry has chosen incremental innovation inside its own product portfolios, and much of the innovation that takes place is to sustain or barely grow the current business. The industry investigates Biogas, hydrogen, and electric heating as potential substitutes for natural gas as feedstock and power sources.

Factors Influencing the Market

Several factors, such as growing fundings from government & private bodies, declining cost of sequencing, etc., are driving the growth of the global metagenomics sequencing market.

Due to the growing focus on innovations in metagenomics sequencing, the market is forecast to exhibit huge growth potential during the forecast period. Furthermore, metagenomics sequencing platforms are forecast to register exponential growth, owing to the growing number of technological developments in this sector.

DNA sequencing is considered highly beneficial than conventional traditional microarrays, owing to its low concentration of input sample requirements. Furthermore, the demand for reducing the number of pre-sequencing steps is growing because it assures exact sequences with long reads produced per run. Thus, it will be opportunistic for the metagenomic sequencing market during the forecast period.

Budget limitations in developing countries may impede the growth of the metagenomic sequencing market during the study period. On the contrary, the fact that cloud computing enhances the chances for on-demand access to computing resources of metagenomics sequencing will benefit the market during the study period.

Competitors in the Market

Eurofins Genomics

Illumina, Inc.

Macrogen Inc.

BGI Genomics Co., Ltd.

Oxford Nanopore Technologies Ltd

PerkinElmer Inc.

QIAGEN N.V.

Swift Biosciences Inc.

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Other Prominent Players

Through the conclusion of the year, 2022 saw growth in the Metagenomics Sequencing industry’s payrolls. In January, employment in the Metagenomics Sequencing industry surpassed pre-COVID levels, and in 2022, payrolls increased by more than 15,000 people. Global Metagenomics Sequencing output increased by 5.2% in 2021 due to the worldwide economic boom and soaring demand for commodities. The production of the global industrial sector declined in 2022 after a boom in 2021 that was sparked by a shift in consumer expenditure toward products and a hefty fiscal stimulus.

Global Metagenomics Sequencing output is anticipated to increase at a 2.9% rate in 2023 as production in Western Europe gradually picks up steam from its low points and production in the Asia/Pacific region recovers. With nearly 45% of the world’s Metagenomics Sequencing market, China continued to be both the world’s largest producer and consumer of market. Since 2010, when the market share was about 26%, there has been a year-over-year increase, and it now makes a significant contribution to the GDP of the nation. The nation is the top exporter in industries including silicon, PVC, and several specific Metagenomics Sequencing market.

Market Segmentation

The global metagenomics sequencing market segmentation focuses on Product, Technology, Application, and Region.

By Product & Services Outlook

Reagents & Consumables

Instruments

Services Analysis & Data Interpretation Solutions Metagenomic Sequencing Services



By Technology Outlook

Shotgun Metagenomics Sequencing

16S rRNA Sequencing

Whole Genome Sequencing & De Novo Assembly

Metatranscriptomics

By Application Outlook

Drug Discovery

Ecological & Environmental Metagenomics

Clinical Diagnostics

Biofuel

Industrial Applications

By Regional Outlook

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Key questions answered in the market report are:

What are the sales, production, consumption, import, and export values of the global market (covering North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, the Middle East, and Africa)?

Who are the leading producers in this industry globally? What are their current operational levels for capacity, production, sales, price, cost, gross, and revenue?

What are the market chances and dangers for the vendors in the global market?

Which product categories, final consumers, or applications might be seeking new growth opportunities? What is the market share for each kind and application?

What specific tactics and restraints are controlling the market?

Which marketing, sales, and distribution channels are available on the global market?

What are the manufacturing equipment and upstream raw materials?

