Micro-LED Display Market [2023-2031] Research Report by Product Type, Application, Region

The global micro-LED display market size was US$ 1041.0 million in 2021. The global micro-LED display market is forecast to grow to US$ 91384.2 million by 2030 by growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 75.2% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.
Micro-LEDs are used to deliver high wavelength uniformity for fine pixel pitch display. Micro LED display consumes less power and offers ultrahigh definition picture quality. In addition, it also offers better colour saturation and increased brightness than other technology.
Factors Influencing the Market
The rising demand for bright and power-efficient display panels will surge the demand for micro-LED displays during the forecast period.
The benefits of micro-LEDs over conventional display technology will contribute to the growth of the market. For instance, micro-LEDs feature enhanced response time and require less power than LEDs and OLEDs. Moreover, demand for brighter and power-efficient devices is increasing from end-users, which will be opportunistic for the micro-LED display market during the analysis period.
The high cost of the micro-LED display may limit the growth of the market. On the contrary, growing developments in the consumer electronics sector will propel the micro-LED display market forward.
Prominent electronics brands, such as Apple and LG, are also unveiling new technology using the micro-LED display. For instance, Apple integrated micro-LED technology in its apple watch and iPhones in 2018. In the same year, LG introduced its smartphone named LG G7 ThinQ, incorporated with a 6.1-inch micro-LED full vision display. Thus, the growing popularity of micro-LEDs will escalate the growth of the market in the coming years.
Competitors in the Market
- Apple Inc.
- eLux, Inc.
- LG Display
- Aledia
- PlayNitride Inc.
- Rohinni LLC
- Sony Corporation
- VueReal
- Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.
- Other Prominent Players
Through the conclusion of the year, 2022 saw growth in the Micro-LED Display industry's payrolls. In January, employment in the Micro-LED Display industry surpassed pre-COVID levels, and in 2022, payrolls increased by more than 15,000 people.
With nearly 45% of the world's Micro-LED Display market, China continued to be both the world's largest producer and consumer of market.
Market Segmentation
The global micro-LED display market segmentation focuses on Product, Industry Vertical, Application, and Region.
By Product Outlook
- Large Display
- Small & Medium Size Display
- Micro-Display
By Industry Vertical Outlook
- Consumer Electronics
- Entertainment & Sports
- Automotive
- Retail
- Government & Defense
- Others
By Application Outlook
- Smartphone & Tablet
- PC & Laptop
- TV
- Smartwatch
- Others
By Regional Outlook
- North America
- The U.S.
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Western Europe
- The UK
- Germany
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- Rest of Western Europe
- Eastern Europe
- Poland
- Russia
- Rest of Eastern Europe
- Asia Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- Australia & New Zealand
- ASEAN
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Middle East & Africa (MEA)
- UAE
- Saudi Arabia
- South Africa
- Rest of MEA
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
Key questions answered in the market report are:
- What are the sales, production, consumption, import, and export values of the global market (covering North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, the Middle East, and Africa)?
- Who are the leading producers in this industry globally? What are their current operational levels for capacity, production, sales, price, cost, gross, and revenue?
- What are the market chances and dangers for the vendors in the global market?
- Which product categories, final consumers, or applications might be seeking new growth opportunities? What is the market share for each kind and application?
- What specific tactics and restraints are controlling the market?
- Which marketing, sales, and distribution channels are available on the global market?
- What are the manufacturing equipment and upstream raw materials?
