Micro-LED Display Market [2023-2031] Research Report by Product Type, Application, Region

The “Global Micro-LED Display Market 2023“ research describes the competitive market environment based on production volume, profits, and sales. The report covers even the supply chain analysis of the top Key players.

The global micro-LED display market size was US$ 1041.0 million in 2021. The global micro-LED display market is forecast to grow to US$ 91384.2 million by 2030 by growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 75.2% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Micro-LEDs are used to deliver high wavelength uniformity for fine pixel pitch display. Micro LED display consumes less power and offers ultrahigh definition picture quality. In addition, it also offers better colour saturation and increased brightness than other technology.

Large Micro-LED Display corporations are laying the seeds of their own demise by seeking consolidation for improved profitability and reduced costs. The Micro-LED Display industry has stopped attempting to innovate with novel concepts and new goods. Instead of upsetting its own company, the industry has chosen incremental innovation inside its own product portfolios, and much of the innovation that takes place is to sustain or barely grow the current business. The industry investigates Biogas, hydrogen, and electric heating as potential substitutes for natural gas as feedstock and power sources.

Factors Influencing the Market

The rising demand for bright and power-efficient display panels will surge the demand for micro-LED displays during the forecast period.

The benefits of micro-LEDs over conventional display technology will contribute to the growth of the market. For instance, micro-LEDs feature enhanced response time and require less power than LEDs and OLEDs. Moreover, demand for brighter and power-efficient devices is increasing from end-users, which will be opportunistic for the micro-LED display market during the analysis period.

The high cost of the micro-LED display may limit the growth of the market. On the contrary, growing developments in the consumer electronics sector will propel the micro-LED display market forward.

Prominent electronics brands, such as Apple and LG, are also unveiling new technology using the micro-LED display. For instance, Apple integrated micro-LED technology in its apple watch and iPhones in 2018. In the same year, LG introduced its smartphone named LG G7 ThinQ, incorporated with a 6.1-inch micro-LED full vision display. Thus, the growing popularity of micro-LEDs will escalate the growth of the market in the coming years.

Competitors in the Market

Apple Inc.

eLux, Inc.

LG Display

Aledia

PlayNitride Inc.

Rohinni LLC

Sony Corporation

VueReal

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

Other Prominent Players

Through the conclusion of the year, 2022 saw growth in the Micro-LED Display industry’s payrolls. In January, employment in the Micro-LED Display industry surpassed pre-COVID levels, and in 2022, payrolls increased by more than 15,000 people. Global Micro-LED Display output increased by 5.2% in 2021 due to the worldwide economic boom and soaring demand for commodities. The production of the global industrial sector declined in 2022 after a boom in 2021 that was sparked by a shift in consumer expenditure toward products and a hefty fiscal stimulus.

Global Micro-LED Display output is anticipated to increase at a 2.9% rate in 2023 as production in Western Europe gradually picks up steam from its low points and production in the Asia/Pacific region recovers. With nearly 45% of the world’s Micro-LED Display market, China continued to be both the world’s largest producer and consumer of market. Since 2010, when the market share was about 26%, there has been a year-over-year increase, and it now makes a significant contribution to the GDP of the nation. The nation is the top exporter in industries including silicon, PVC, and several specific Micro-LED Display market.

Market Segmentation

The global micro-LED display market segmentation focuses on Product, Industry Vertical, Application, and Region.

By Product Outlook

Large Display

Small & Medium Size Display

Micro-Display

By Industry Vertical Outlook

Consumer Electronics

Entertainment & Sports

Automotive

Retail

Government & Defense

Others

By Application Outlook

Smartphone & Tablet

PC & Laptop

TV

Smartwatch

Others

By Regional Outlook

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Key questions answered in the market report are:

What are the sales, production, consumption, import, and export values of the global market (covering North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, the Middle East, and Africa)?

Who are the leading producers in this industry globally? What are their current operational levels for capacity, production, sales, price, cost, gross, and revenue?

What are the market chances and dangers for the vendors in the global market?

Which product categories, final consumers, or applications might be seeking new growth opportunities? What is the market share for each kind and application?

What specific tactics and restraints are controlling the market?

Which marketing, sales, and distribution channels are available on the global market?

What are the manufacturing equipment and upstream raw materials?

