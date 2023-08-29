Alexa
Taiwan issues land warning for Typhoon Saola

Extremely heavy rain, strong wind advisories in place for parts of southern Taiwan

By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/08/29 17:59
NOAA satellite image of Typhoon Saola. (NOAA GIF)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — At 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday (Aug. 29), the Central Weather Bureau (CWB) issued a land warning for Typhoon Saola.

As of that time, Typhoon Saola was located 390 km southeast of Eluanbi moving west-northwest at a speed of 13 kph, according to the CWB. It had a radius of 190 km and was packing maximum sustained winds of 172 kph with gusts of up to 208 kph.

The land warning is currently in effect for Pingtung County. In addition, a sea warning is in place for the Bashi Channel, Dongsha Islands, offshore areas of southeast Taiwan, and the south Taiwan Strait.

CWB issues land warning for Typhoon Saola. (CWB image)

An extremely heavy rain advisory is in effect for Kaohsiung City and Pingtung County from late Tuesday afternoon through the evening. It has also posted a heavy rain advisory for mountainous areas of Tainan City and Chiayi County during the same period.

The weather bureau has also issued a strong wind advisory for the Hengchun Peninsula and Taitung County, including Orchid Island and Green Island. The strong wind advisory is in effect from Tuesday afternoon to Thursday night (Aug. 31).

