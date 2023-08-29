Taiwan emphasizes green energy cooperation with Vietnam

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan and Vietnam can cooperate on the development of green energy, benefiting from global efforts to cut carbon emissions, National Development Council (NDC) Minister Kung Ming-hsin (龔明鑫) said Tuesday (Aug. 29).

Speaking at a forum, he said economic relations between the two countries had entered a new stage, Radio Taiwan International (RTI) reported. Following the move of the traditional manufacturing sector from Taiwan to Vietnam based on wages and labor costs, the New Southbound Policy strengthened supply chains while also intensifying cultural relations, he said.

The relationship is now ready for a third stage, focusing on environmentally friendly businesses including recycling and green energy, according to Kung. The two countries could also expand cooperation in the fields of logistics and ports.

Japan and South Korea sent delegations to Taiwan to pick up lessons from the local wind energy sector, the minister said, expressing the hope that Vietnam could also benefit from Taiwan’s relatively advanced position.