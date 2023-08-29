Artificial Intelligence in Drug Discovery Market Developments And Future Scope To 2032

Artificial Intelligence in Drug Discovery Market Upcoming Trends & Business Opportunities

The Global Artificial Intelligence in Drug Discovery Market latest research report is published by Market.Us. In this report, you will find an analysis of the impact of the recent market disruptions such as the Russo-Ukrainian War and Covid-19 on the market. The report provides a qualitative analysis of the market using different frameworks like Porter and PESTLE analysis. The Artificial Intelligence in Drug Discovery Market report provides detailed segmentation and market size data by category, product type, application, and geography. The report also provides a comprehensive analysis of the key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, the competitive landscape, and recent developments like mergers and acquisitions in the market.

The Global Artificial Intelligence in Drug Discovery Market Was Valued at USD 1.2 Billion In 2022 and Is Expected To Reach USD 12.8 Bn by 2032, This Market Is Estimated To Register a CAGR Of 27.5%.

The Artificial Intelligence in Drug Discovery Market report provides a detailed analysis of current market trends to assess how these may impact the growth of the market. Additionally, the Artificial Intelligence in Drug Discovery Market encompasses an in-depth analysis of the global and regional markets along with a country-level market size breakdown to identify opportunities, challenges and better understand the market posture.

Top Artificial Intelligence in Drug Discovery Market Segments

Component

Software

Service

Technology

Machine Learning

Deep Learning

Other Technologies

Application

Neurodegenerative Diseases

Cardiovascular Diseases

Metabolic Diseases

Immuno-Oncology

Other Applications

End-User

Pharmaceutical and Biotechnological Companies

Academic and Research Institutes

Other End-Users

Top Artificial Intelligence in Drug Discovery Market Companies

NVIDIA CORPORATION

Microsoft Corporation

Cloud Pharmaceuticals

TOMWISE INC.

AI

Schrödinger

BioSymetrics

Cyclica Inc.

IBM Watson

Benevolent AI

Other Key Players

Artificial Intelligence in Drug Discovery Market Regional Analysis

-North America [United States, Canada, Mexico]

-South America [Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, Chile, Peru]

-Europe [Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, Netherlands, Turkey, Switzerland]

-Middle East & Africa [GCC, North Africa, South Africa]

-Asia-Pacific [China, Southeast Asia, India, Japan, Korea, Western Asia]

What is included in the Artificial Intelligence in Drug Discovery Market Report Access?

• This report provides quantitative analysis of Artificial Intelligence in Drug Discovery market segments, recent trends, estimates, and market analysis dynamics from 2023 to 2032 to identify the market leaders & market opportunities.

• Market studies are offered with information on the main drivers, constraints, and opportunities.

• Porter’s five forces analysis underscores the potential of buyers and suppliers to empower stakeholders to make profit-oriented business decisions and to strengthen their supplier-buyer networks.

• In-depth analysis of market segmentation Artificial Intelligence in Drug Discovery helps to identify dominant market opportunities.

• The top countries of each region are shown based on their global market share of sales.

• The positioning of market participants facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the current position of market participants.

• The report provides an analysis of regional and global Artificial Intelligence in Drug Discovery market trends, key players, market segments, application areas and market development strategies.

Key Topics Covered

1. summary

2. Artificial Intelligence in Drug Discovery Market Characteristics

3. Artificial Intelligence in Drug Discovery Market Trends and Strategies

4. Impact of COVID-19 on Artificial Intelligence in Drug Discovery

5. Artificial Intelligence in Drug Discovery Market Size and Growth

6. Artificial Intelligence in Drug Discovery Market segmentation

7. Artificial Intelligence in Drug Discovery Regional and National Market Analysis

8. Artificial Intelligence in Drug Discovery Market Competition and Company Profiles

9. Major Mergers and Acquisitions in the Artificial Intelligence in Drug Discovery Market

10. Artificial Intelligence in Drug Discovery Future Prospects of Market and Potential Analysis

11. Appendix

