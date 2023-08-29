Taiwan's top salt producer urges calm over hoarding concerns

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Japan’s release of treated radioactive wastewater from the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant has sparked a marked increase in salt purchases in Taiwan, though panic buying has been seen in neighboring Asian countries such as South Korea and China.

Consumers fear the release of radioactive wastewater will disrupt salt production made from seawater, with many stocking up before prices rise. Such public sentiment led Taiyen Biotech to reassure the public about the operations of its Tongxiao Electrodialysis Refined Salt Factory.

In a telephone interview published by UDN, a Taiyen Biotech company official said it has not raised the price of edible salt for 31 consecutive years and currently has no plans to increase the price.

Taiyen added that domestic edible salt market demand is about 100,000 tons per year, with the company supplying around 80,000 tons and other salt merchants supplying 20,000 tons. Daily output at the Tongxiao Factory is about 300 tons, with annual output enough to supply market demand.

The company added it maintains two months of inventory which can be deployed to counter short-term supply issues. Furthermore, the arrival of Zhongyuan Pudu (中元普渡), or Ghost Festival on Wednesday (Aug.30) typically leads to an uptick in salt buying.

Therefore, some consumers may be encountering conditions where shelves are empty of salt, though this does not mean that supply has been disrupted. Taiyen says it has contacted local supermarkets such as PX Mart, Carrefour, and other channels to help replenish shelves as soon as possible.

And as for the seawater used in salt production, Taiyen Biotech says it will send seawater for testing by Taiwan’s Atomic Energy Council (AEC). The frequency of testing will increase to better assure the public concerned about radioactive contamination from Fukushima.

So far, salt supply has held up across Taiwan, and renewed interest in this basic commodity has sent Taiyen Biotech’s (1737.TW) share price to a 19-year high of NT$40.5 (US$1.27) on Monday (Aug. 28).