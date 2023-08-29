Intelligent Virtual Assistant (IVA) Based Insurance Market Major Technology Giants in Buzz Again

Navigating the Global Intelligent Virtual Assistant (IVA) Based Insurance Market

The Global Intelligent Virtual Assistant (IVA) Based Insurance Market stands at a valuation of around USD $ billion in 2021, poised for a robust trajectory with a growth rate surpassing $ during the projected period from 2022 to 2029. The market narrative is anchored in the prowess of intelligent virtual assistants (IVAs), capable of executing tasks and delivering services on behalf of users in response to inquiries and instructions.

Often referred to as “chatbots,” these virtual assistants, accessible through online chats or specific applications, have gained prominence for their capacity to personalize customer service across diverse industries, including insurance. The burgeoning expansion of the insurance sector worldwide, coupled with investments in Insurtech startups, serves as the propelling force behind the market’s growth.

Insurance Sector: A Global Stage for Growth

The worldwide expansion of the insurance sector propels the ascent of the Global Intelligent Virtual Assistant (IVA) Based Insurance Market. For instance, as revealed by Statista, the global insurance sector’s valuation reached USD 6 trillion in 2022, predicted to scale to USD 8.4 trillion by 2026. Simultaneously, the influx of investments in Insurtech startups fuels market growth. In a notable instance, Zopper, an Insurtech player, secured a USD 75 million investment in series C funding led by Creaegis in September 2022. This infusion of funds will bolster technological capabilities to seamlessly distribute insurance through ecosystem partners. Moreover, the surge in demand for virtual assistants in insurance firms and the burgeoning integration of AI and ML in the insurance sector lay the foundation for growth opportunities. Nonetheless, challenges such as the scarcity of skilled personnel and the demand for substantial upfront investments cast a shadow on the market’s trajectory during 2022-2029.

Global Exploration: Charting Regions of Significance

The Global Intelligent Virtual Assistant (IVA) Based Insurance Market embarks on a global expedition, scrutinizing key regions, including Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Rest of the World. North America commands center stage in terms of revenue, propelled by industry leaders’ dominance and the burgeoning expansion of the insurance sector in the region. Meanwhile, Asia Pacific sets the stage for the highest CAGR, driven by the rise of digital insurance platforms and surging funding activities in Insurtech startups.

Key Players Shaping the Landscape

The market’s evolution is steered by key players, including:

Inbenta Technologies Inc.

Avaamo

EdgeVerve Systems Limited

Creative Virtual Ltd

Baidu Inc.

Serviceaide Inc.

Kore.ai Inc.

Sonos Inc.

Bose Corporation

IPsoft Inc.

Recent Transformations Unveiled

In September 2022, Romania-based Asirom Vienna Insurance Group introduced a conversational AI assistant from DRUID to enhance customer experience. This intelligent virtual assistant is accessible to customers via the Asirom or Telios Care online platforms, catering to laptops and smartphones alike.

Market Landscape Navigated

Market’s Mission Defined

This study embarks on a twofold mission: gauging market sizes across diverse segments and countries, while propelling these metrics into the future. The report amalgamates qualitative and quantitative dimensions, unveiling the industry’s essence within surveyed nations. Driven by data, the report deciphers propelling forces, navigates hurdles, illuminates growth avenues, and spotlights micro-market investment prospects. Simultaneously, it dissects the competitive landscape, unveiling offerings from key players.

Sculpting Market Segments

By Product:

Chatbots

Smart Speakers

By User Interface:

Text-to-Text

Text-to-Speech

Automatic Speech Recognition

By Region:

North America U.S. Canada

Europe UK Germany France Spain Italy ROE

Asia Pacific China India Japan Australia South Korea RoAPAC

Latin America Brazil Mexico RoLA

Rest of the World

