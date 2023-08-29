Airport Services Market is expected to Double Its Size by Upcoming Years

Exploring the Global Airport Services Market

The Global Airport Services Market stands at a significant valuation of approximately USD 89.87 billion in 2021, poised for robust expansion with a projected growth rate exceeding 16.80% during the forecast period spanning from 2022 to 2029. Airport services encompass a spectrum of offerings provided by airports and their affiliates to airlines. These services ensure seamless aircraft handling from landing to takeoff, as well as the facilitation of passengers and cargo.

This intricate orchestration enables airlines to provide air transport services, incorporating ground handling and centralized ground handling infrastructure. The market thrives on key areas of opportunity, notably passenger handling and floor management, vital for freight, cargo, flight control, and customer service tasks.

Catalysts of Growth: An In-Depth Analysis

Market growth is catalyzed by a multitude of factors, including the modernization of airports and the escalating surge in passenger traffic and congestion. The ever-increasing investment by governments in airport infrastructure development adds momentum to this expansion. The Airports Authority of India (AAI), for instance, revealed investments exceeding USD 3.5 billion in a five-year period to revamp and expand existing facilities. This financial infusion stems from revitalization initiatives orchestrated by the Indian Ministry of Civil Aviation, aiming to mitigate the significant disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 and 2021. Additionally, the International Air Transport Association (IATA) anticipates a global air traveler count of 4.0 billion by 2024. The data also reveals that the total number of travelers in 2021 surpassed 2019 levels by 47%, with projections indicating an 83% growth by 2022, expected to rise to 94%, 103%, and 111% by 2023, 2024, and 2025, respectively. This surge in air traffic is a favorable backdrop for market growth. Moreover, the proliferation of airports and the rejuvenation of existing airport infrastructure, coupled with the integration of artificial intelligence technology in modern airports, presents lucrative growth avenues. However, the high costs associated with Airport Services serve as a dampening factor, challenging market growth throughout the forecast period from 2022 to 2029.

Regions Unveiled: Unearthing Dynamics

Key regions at the epicenter of the Global Airport Services Market include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Rest of the World. North America leads in terms of revenue, attributed to the presence of pivotal market players, escalating passenger traffic, and strong government support for airport development. Conversely, Europe is projected to exhibit the highest Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) during the forecast period, fueled by extensive airport development endeavors.

Pioneering Players: Steering the Industry

Major players driving market evolution encompass:

Beijing Capital International Airport Co. Ltd.

Fraport AG Frankfurt Airport Services Worldwide

Air General Inc.

Dnata

Worldwide Flight Services

S.A.S Services Group Inc.

LHR Airport Limited

Acciona

Signature Flight Support

Tokyo International Air Terminal Corporation

Innovative Transformations: Recent Insights

In March 2021, dnata and Cebu Pacific Air (CEB) intensified their longstanding partnership. Beyond an airport service agreement extension at Sydney Airport (SYD), dnata extended an array of ground handling services to the airline at Melbourne Airport and Singapore Changi Airport.

In March 2022, Eve UAM and Acciona embarked on strategic collaboration, with Acciona investing USD 30 million to bolster Eve’s business plan.

Navigating Market Dynamics

Historical Data: 2019-2020-2021

Base Year for Estimation: 2021

Forecast Period: 2022-2029

Report Coverage: Revenue forecast, Company Ranking, Competitive Landscape, Growth factors, and Trends

Segments Covered: Airport Type, Application, Infrastructure type, Region

Regional Scope: North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; Rest of the World

North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; Rest of the World Customization Scope: Complimentary customization (up to 8 analyst’s working hours) upon purchase. Flexibility for country, regional & segment scope addition/alteration*

Charting Market Objectives

This comprehensive study embarks on a dual mission: sizing up market segments and countries in recent years while projecting values into the future. The report seamlessly integrates both qualitative and quantitative dimensions, uncovering the industry’s essence within surveyed nations. It unveils propelling forces, navigates challenges, illuminates growth pathways, and spotlights micro-market investment opportunities. Concurrently, it peels back the layers of the competitive landscape, spotlighting key players’ product offerings.

Deciphering Market Landscape

By Airport Type:

International

Domestic

By Application:

Aeronautical Services

Non-Aeronautical Services

By Infrastructure:

Greenfield Airport

Brownfield Airport

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

RoLA

Rest of the World

Questions answered in the report include:

What market size is anticipated for the conclusion of the forecast period?

What are the main driving forces behind the market’s expansion?

What are the most recent innovations and popular business tactics that are affecting the market’s expansion?

What are the market developments’ main results?

Who are the market’s major players?

What opportunities and difficulties do the major players face?

market, which will provide all the most recent market trends. The study also contributes to a quick estimation of the market’s size, which is expected to expand significantly over the envisioned period. Additionally, the ongoing technological developments and mechanical innovations are justified by the growing need for this service or administration.

