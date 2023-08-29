Interactive Display Market [2023-2031] Share, Size, Growth, Key Vendors, Trends, Analysis, Segmentation

The “Global Interactive Display Market 2023“ research describes the competitive market environment based on production volume, profits, and sales. The report covers even the supply chain analysis of the top Key players.

The global interactive display market size was US$ 18,748.1 million in 2021. The global interactive display market is forecast to grow to US$ 31439.1 million by 2030 by registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.1% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030. The interactive display includes various technologies such as liquid crystal display (LCD), organic light-emitting diode (OLED), light-emitting diode (LED), etc. The product finds its application in electronic devices such as laptops, monitors, tablets, smartwatches, etc.

Global market success will lead to innovative corporate goals and advantages. The business environment view, product details, and applications further provide insight into the study. Additionally, the report examines each region’s and market participant’s contribution to the market. The market also offers information on import/export statistics, consumer volume, manufacturing capacity, and price analysis.

Large Interactive Display corporations are laying the seeds of their own demise by seeking consolidation for improved profitability and reduced costs. The Interactive Display industry has stopped attempting to innovate with novel concepts and new goods. Instead of upsetting its own company, the industry has chosen incremental innovation inside its own product portfolios, and much of the innovation that takes place is to sustain or barely grow the current business. The industry investigates Biogas, hydrogen, and electric heating as potential substitutes for natural gas as feedstock and power sources.

Factors Influencing the Market

The adoption of smart technologies is growing across all industry verticals, including BFSI, healthcare, IT, automotive, consumer electronics, etc. Thus, it will benefit the interactive display market as the display has crucial applications in the devices used in these industries.

Advanced technologies offer enhanced visualizations, which is highly demanded by several industry verticals, including automotive, retail, sports & entertainment, transportation, etc. Furthermore, the education and corporate sectors are also growing steeply, and so is the demand for interactive displays in these sectors. Thus, it will contribute to the growth of the global interactive display market.

The rising demand for high-quality displays for homes will also benefit the interactive display market. Moreover, new launches by the industry players will drive the market forward. For instance, ViewSonic Corporation unveiled its ViewBoard IFP50 2 series interactive displays in 2019. The display offers high-quality experiences and is specifically designed to enhance classroom learning. Such advancements are projected to amplify the interactive display market growth during the study period.

The high cost of the latest display technologies may limit the growth of the overall market. However, growing disposable income and continuously increasing demand for highly efficient electronic devices for home and personal use will propel the market forward.

Competitors in the Market

NEC Corporation

Sharp Corporation

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

LG Electronics

ViewSonic Corporation

Planar Systems

Horizon Display Inc.

Baanto International Ltd.

Elo Touch Solutions

Crystal Display Systems Ltd.

Other Prominent Players

Through the conclusion of the year, 2022 saw growth in the Interactive Display industry’s payrolls. In January, employment in the Interactive Display industry surpassed pre-COVID levels, and in 2022, payrolls increased by more than 15,000 people. Global Interactive Display output increased by 5.2% in 2021 due to the worldwide economic boom and soaring demand for commodities. The production of the global industrial sector declined in 2022 after a boom in 2021 that was sparked by a shift in consumer expenditure toward products and a hefty fiscal stimulus.

Global Interactive Display output is anticipated to increase at a 2.9% rate in 2023 as production in Western Europe gradually picks up steam from its low points and production in the Asia/Pacific region recovers. With nearly 45% of the world’s Interactive Display market, China continued to be both the world’s largest producer and consumer of market. Since 2010, when the market share was about 26%, there has been a year-over-year increase, and it now makes a significant contribution to the GDP of the nation. The nation is the top exporter in industries including silicon, PVC, and several specific Interactive Display market.

Market Segmentation

The global interactive display market segmentation focuses on Panel, Technology, Screen Size, End-Users, Application, and Region.

By Panel Type Outlook

Flat Panel

Flexible Panel

Transparent Panel

By Technology Outlook

OLED

LED

LCD

QD

By Screen Size Outlook

Less than 35

35 to 60

More than 60

By End-Users Outlook

Healthcare

Retail

BFSI

Military & Defense

Education

Other

By Application Outlook

Interactive Table

Interactive Monitor

Interactive Kiosk

Interactive Whiteboard

By Regional Outlook

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

