Scooter spotted on elevated light rail track in southern Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A scooter rider drew the attention of netizens as he was spotted driving along an elevated section of track used by Kaohsiung Light Rail network.

The Facebook page, Kaohsiungtien, initially posted a photo of a rider illegally riding on the light rail route. Upon closer inspection, the male rider was not only not wearing a helmet, but his scooter did not have a license plate, per ETToday.

One netizen claimed they spotted a scooter riding onto the light rail track from Kaohsiung’s Pier 2 around 9:00 p.m. Sunday (Aug. 27). This was when the Kaohsiung Light Rail was still in operation, and the scooter rider was tempting fate and a potential head-on collision.

Around midnight on Sunday (Aug. 27), police in Kaohsiung’s Gushan Precinct responded to a report of a one-person scooter accident. Upon arriving at the scene, they encountered a 34-year-old man surnamed Hong (洪), who was standing next to a scooter without a license plate.

The police later contacted Kaohsiung Rapid Transit Police with information about this individual, and after reviewing surveillance footage from the light rail incident, they noted many similarities regarding both the scooter and the rider.

This ultimately led police to Hong’s residence in Kaohsiung’s Daliao District around 5:30 p.m. on Monday (Aug. 28). After checking local surveillance footage, they confirmed the suspicious scooter belonged to Hong, and subsequently questioned him.

Hong reportedly quickly confessed that he was the individual involved in this case. He said that he was in a particularly bad mood and had taken to riding his scooter around the city all day. At the Pier-2 Art Zone, he rode his scooter onto the light rail track area and followed it all the way to Love Pier Station. Afterwards, he crossed the Love River Bridge using the bicycle path, and even entered the Kaohsiung Pop Music Center. He regretted his actions and told the police that he would never do it again.

Hong now faces a maximum fine of NT$7,500 (US$235) for violating the Mass Rapid Transit Act, which prohibits vehicles or personnel from entering routes, bridges, tunnels, culverts, and station areas of the mass rapid transit system.

Kaohsiung Rapid Transit Police have pledged to send extra personnel to strengthen patrols to prevent similar situations from happening again.