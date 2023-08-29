Taiwan reveals 4 requests for UN

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan Deputy Foreign Minister Tien Chung-kwang (田中光) on Tuesday (Aug. 29) announced four requests for the U.N. this year.

Firstly, the U.N. should correct its misinterpretation of Resolution 2758, which has led to the exclusion of Taiwan's 23 million people from the U.N. system, Tien said at a foreign ministry press conference. Secondly, Taiwanese individuals and the media should have the right to visit, attend, or cover U.N. meetings and events.

Thirdly, the organization should actively safeguard peace, stability, and security in the Taiwan Strait and the surrounding region. Lastly, the U.N. should accept Taiwan's meaningful participation in relevant mechanisms and activities and its contributions towards the U.N.'s Sustainable Development Goals.

Tien said that Taiwan’s U.N. strategy this year will continue to be steady and pragmatic. This includes encouraging diplomatic allies to speak up for the nation at the general assembly and urging the rectification of Resolution 2758 to address the issue of Taiwan's exclusion, he said.

The deputy foreign minister said Taiwan will hold sideline activities in New York during the U.N. General Assembly (UNGA) based on four themes: peace and security in the Taiwan Strait, sustainable development, public health, and technology policies. The Taipei Economic and Cultural Office in New York will promote various Taiwan-themed materials and legislators from various parties will form delegations to show support in New York, he said.

Many domestic and overseas organizations will also organize various support activities to convey Taiwan's voice to the international community through “diverse and creative means,” he added.

On Saturday (Aug. 26), Foreign Minister Joseph Wu (吳釗燮) called on the U.N. to include Taiwan in an article published in the Italian newspaper Le Formiche.

“We call on the U.N. to uphold its principle of not leaving anyone behind by allowing Taiwan to participate in the United Nations system, rather than excluding it from discussions on issues that require global cooperation,” Wu said.

The 78th UNGA will begin on Tuesday (Sept. 5), while the high-level General Debate will be held from Sept. 19-29.