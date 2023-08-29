Taiwan will press for Australia's support in CPTPP bid

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan’s envoy to Australia said he will make boosting economic ties with Canberra a top priority and press for Australia’s support for Taiwan’s Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP) application.

Speaking to ABC News on Monday (Aug. 28), Taiwan’s chief representative to Australia, Douglas Hsu (徐佑典) said that Taiwan has been reaching out to the current CPTPP member states to brief them on the efforts Taiwan has made to align with the standards of the trade pact.

“We want all the CPTPP members to consider next applications based on the ability of an applicant to fulfill the commitments under the CPTPP, instead of any political consideration,” Hsu said. “After all, the CPTPP is an economic and trade mechanism, not a political mechanism.”

China has sought to block Taiwan’s CPTPP application, and in August framed Australia as being against Taiwan joining in state media. Responding to questions about its support for Taiwan joining the trade pact, Australia’s foreign ministry said its position on new applicants, which is driven by the pact’s own requirements, had not changed.

Statements published by the trade group state that any economy seeking to accede to the CPTPP must demonstrate that it can implement the rules and standards of the agreement, and have a proven track record of complying with international trade commitments.



Asked about the possibility of a Taiwan-Australia free trade agreement, Hsu said that Taiwan had been very patient when seeking similar agreements with other countries in the past.

“I think that we will use the same approach, and let (the Australian government) know the merit of these bilateral relations… and understand the bilateral partnership on the trade front is really solid,” he said. “If there is a trade agreement there, of course that will safeguard the future business opportunities for both sides.”

Hsu said Taiwan would like to increase cooperation with Australia to secure the stability of his country’s supply of “critical minerals.” Hsu said that Australia is Taiwan’s largest supplier of liquid natural gas (burned for energy production) and, according to the Australian government, Taiwan imports coal, iron ore, and other metals from Australia.

Hsu’s interview comes as a delegation of Australian parliamentarians prepare to visit Taiwan in September for a trip that is expected to focus on trade issues.