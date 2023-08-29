Alexa
Taiwan demands explanation from Italy about cadmium in truffles

FDA tightens supervision of black truffles from 3 Italian suppliers

  161
By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/08/29 14:10
Taiwan tightens supervision of Italian black truffles over cadmium levels. (CNA, FDA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) was demanding an explanation from the Italian authorities after the heavy metal cadmium turned up repeatedly in black truffles from three suppliers, reports said Tuesday (Aug. 29).

Each shipment of truffles from Faye Gastronomie Italia, Urbani Tartufi, and Tartufi Morra would be inspected because all seven recent instances of excessive cadmium levels were found in their products, the Liberty Times reported. The inspection results meant that 8% of the truffle imports from Italy and inspected since the start of the year broke the rules.

The FDA sent a letter to the Italian representative office in Taiwan, asking for an explanation and for a listing of measures to improve the situation, the report said. A reply was expected by Oct. 16, the FDA said.

In addition to the cadmium in black truffles, the FDA said its latest round of inspections also found excessive levels of pesticides or other potentially harmful substances in eggs from Turkey, melons from South Korea, Roquefort cheese from France, tea from the United States, pepper powder from India, and kitchen utensils from China.
truffles
black truffles
cadmium
heavy metals
Italian truffles
Italy
Food and Drug Administration
FDA
border check

