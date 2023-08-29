Compulsory Third Party (CTP) Insurance Market Analysis & Forecast for Next 5 Years

Navigating the CTP Insurance Horizon

In the realm of insurance, the Global Compulsory Third Party (CTP) Insurance Market stands at a value of approximately USD $ billion in 2021, poised for a robust journey with an envisaged growth rate surpassing $ during the forecast period spanning 2022 to 2029. This market orbits around Compulsory Third Party (CTP) insurance, a bulwark against third-party loss and damage claims that elude standard insurance coverage. With the mantle of liability insurance, CTP insurance acts as a shield for policyholders against claims from third parties. The bedrock of CTP insurance lies in shielding the financial interests of policyholders from the fiscal brunt of third-party damages. The driving forces underpinning the market’s trajectory include burgeoning global automobile sales and an escalating demand for protection against third-party losses.

Accelerated Demand: A Shift in Automobile Sales

The surge in personal vehicle adoption has set the stage for robust demand within the Global Compulsory Third Party Insurance Market. A tangible example can be seen in electric vehicle sales, where, as per the International Energy Agency (IEA), an estimated 3 million electric cars were sold globally in 2020. This number skyrocketed to USD 6.6 million units in 2021, signifying a transformative shift. China spearheaded this surge with 3.3 million electric cars sold in 2021 (tripling 2020 sales), followed closely by Europe with 2.3 million cars sold in 2021 (up from 1.4 million in 2020). Moreover, strategic partnerships, collaborations among leading market players, and favorable regulatory initiatives are poised to unlock lucrative growth avenues in the forecast period. An illustrative instance lies in the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India’s (Irdai) draft proposal in December 2022, outlining ‘Long-Term Motor Products’ covering both Motor Third Party Insurance and Own Damage Insurance. This proposal seeks to enable general insurers to offer 3-year insurance policies for private cars and 5-year policies for two-wheelers. However, the high premium associated with Compulsory Third Party (CTP) Insurance and its limited penetration in developing economies present hurdles to market growth throughout 2022-2029.

Global Geographies and Market Dynamics

The geographical exploration of the Global Compulsory Third Party (CTP) Insurance Market encompasses Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Rest of the World. North America takes center stage in terms of revenue, bolstered by the presence of market leaders and the upward trajectory of personal vehicle adoption. Simultaneously, Asia Pacific is poised to exhibit the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This ascent can be attributed to the surge in initiatives from market leaders and the deepening market penetration in the region.

Market Titans in the Spotlight

Among the luminaries shaping the market are:

People’s Insurance Company of China

Progressive Corporation

Ping An

AXA

Sompo Japan

Tokyo Marine

Travelers Group

Liberty Mutual Group

Zurich

Aviva

Recent Shifts Shaping the Industry

In a transformative stride, Liberty Mutual Insurance acquired State Auto Group in March 2022. This consolidation marked the convergence of State Auto Group, a super-regional property, and casualty insurance holding company, with Liberty Mutual Insurance’s Global Retail Markets US business unit. This strategic alliance brought together over 2,000 State Auto employees under the Liberty Mutual umbrella.

Market Exploration in Focus

Historical Data : 2019-2020-2021

: 2019-2020-2021 Base Year : 2021

: 2021 Forecast Period : 2022-2029

: 2022-2029 Report Coverage : Revenue forecast, Company Ranking, Competitive Landscape, Growth factors, and Trends

: Revenue forecast, Company Ranking, Competitive Landscape, Growth factors, and Trends Segments Covered : Insurance Type, Application, Region

: Insurance Type, Application, Region Regional Scope : North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; Rest of the World

: North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; Rest of the World Customization Scope: Complimentary customization (up to 8 analyst’s working hours) upon purchase. Flexibility for country, regional & segment scope addition/alteration*

Objective Illuminated

The crux of this study is dual-fold: quantifying recent segment and country sizes, extrapolating their trajectories into the future. This report is a harmonious blend of qualitative and quantitative dimensions, unfurling the industry’s essence across the surveyed nations. Anchored in data-driven insights, the report deciphers driving forces, circumvents challenges, pinpoints growth corridors, and spots micro-market investment potentials. Concomitantly, it dissects the competitive landscape, shedding light on product offerings from major players.

Decoding Market Segments

By Insurance Type:

Liability Insurance

Physical Damage Insurance

By Application:

Automotive

Maritime

By Region:

North America U.S. Canada

Europe UK Germany France Spain Italy ROE

Asia Pacific China India Japan Australia South Korea RoAPAC

Latin America Brazil Mexico RoLA

Rest of the World

In summation, the Global Compulsory Third Party (CTP) Insurance Market embarks on a transformative journey, reshaping how the world approaches third-party liability and protection.

