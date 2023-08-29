Alexa
Taipei MRT kicks off umbrella-sharing service

Raingo umbrellas available for rent at 117 MRT Taipei stations

By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/08/29 11:56
Person scans code on raingo smart umbrella stand. (TRTC image)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Taipei MRT commenced its umbrella-sharing service known as "raingo" at over 100 stations on Monday (Aug. 28).

The Taipei Rapid Transit Corp. (TRTC) announced on Monday that, through a partnership with start-up company FunCrowd Inc., it is providing the raingo umbrella rental service at 266 smart umbrella stands in 117 Taipei Metro stations. The maximum fee for the first day is NT$39 (US$1.22) and the umbrellas can be rented for up to two weeks.

For the first hour, users will be charged NT$19 and NT$29 for the second hour. The price for 24 hours is capped at NT$39.

If a user does not return the umbrella after the first 24 hours, a fee of NT$20 per day will be charged. An umbrella can be rented for 14 days, but if it is not returned, lost, or maliciously damaged, users will be charged NT$799.

In the event a customer accidentally loses an umbrella within 14 days of renting, they can contact raingo customer service. If the user later finds the umbrella and returns it, they will receive a refund of the remaining amount after deducting NT$39 for the first day and NT$20 for subsequent days.

To rent the umbrellas, users need to download the raingo app on their mobile phone or tablet, complete the steps for registering and verifying their mobile phone number, select a payment method, and enter an email address.

If new users complete their registration before the end of September, they will receive a coupon for one free day of rental. They can also enter the Taipei Metro's special discount code to receive another one-day usage coupon. The two coupons are both valid until the end of October.
