Taiwan's housing sales slump 15%, hit 5-year low

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — According to the Ministry of the Interior, the number of housing units sold and transferred up to July reached 164,500, a year-on-year decrease of 15%, and also a five-year low over the January to July period, per PTS.

"Homeowners have relatively little room for price concessions, so there is no way for buyers and sellers to reach a consensus on price. At present, there are some signs of buyers simply waiting on the sidelines as the number of housing visits has not decreased," said Justine Chen (陳金萍), head of research at Yung Ching Realty.

According to real estate agents, buyers are largely taking a "wait and see" attitude due to numerous factors, such as emerging from the COVID pandemic in July 2022, continuous interest rate hikes by the Central Bank, and legal revisions of land ownership rights.

Additionally, the latest survey by National Central University shows that the Consumer Confidence Index (CCI) in August was 67.51, indicating the first decline after three consecutive months of gains. This index could point to a downward spiral for the real estate market, according to realtors.

"In the past, everyone had deep pockets, and constructors and investors made a lot of money. Now they can just barely support themselves, and they are looking at each other's strengths. Usually, the volume of new properties shrinks for a while, and after that, the price will gradually drop," said National Chengchi University Department of Land Economics Professor Emeritus Chang Ching-oh (張金鶚).

Academics say negative factors such as overall economic performance, cross-strait relations, and the upcoming presidential election will shrink buying momentum over the short term.