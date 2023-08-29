Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Politics

Taipei Mayor heads to Shanghai for Twin Cities Forum

Chiang Wan-an says maintaining dialogue key to cross-strait peace

By Jono Thomson, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/08/29 11:00
Chiang Wan-an departs for Shanghai on Tuesday. (CNA photo)

Chiang Wan-an departs for Shanghai on Tuesday. (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taipei Mayor Chiang Wan-an (蔣萬安) has departed for the Shanghai-Taipei City Forum in China and said that maintaining dialogue is the only way to maintain stability across the Taiwan Strait.

Chiang left on Tuesday morning (Aug. 29) and is expected to be received by Shanghai Deputy Mayor Hua Yuan (華源), after which he will meet with Shanghai Mayor Gong Zheng (龔正). Chiang wrote on social media before he departed Taiwan that the forum conveys the value of peace and the urgent need for dialogue in cross-Strait relations.

“No matter the changes to (Taiwan’s) political parties and politics, or whether cross-strait relations are good or bad, the Shanghai-Taipei City Forum has enabled continued dialogue between these two modern cities,” Chiang said.

Chiang said that both sides of the Strait can stabilize trade interaction through economic agreements they have signed, but more dialogue was needed given recent trade tensions. “Rest assured, our ambition to cherish democracy, maintain peace, and create prosperity remains unchanged,” Chiang said.

The forum was launched in 2010 by then Taipei Mayor Hau Lung-pin (郝龍斌), and the host city alternates between Taipei and Shanghai. This year’s forum runs from Aug. 29-31, with the theme “new trends, new developments.”
Chiang Wan-an (蔣萬安)
Taipei City Government
Taipei City Mayor
Taipei-Shanghai Twin City Forum
Cross-strait relations
Cross-strait dialogue
Kuomintang (KMT)
Hua Yuan (華源)
Gong Zheng (龔正)
Shanghai City Mayor

RELATED ARTICLES

Taipei City budgets NT$190.8 billion for 2024
Taipei City budgets NT$190.8 billion for 2024
2023/08/28 20:46
Taiwan's KMT presidential candidate willing to meet with Xi Jinping
Taiwan's KMT presidential candidate willing to meet with Xi Jinping
2023/08/26 16:40
'There is no worse to come with the KMT, it is already falling apart now'
'There is no worse to come with the KMT, it is already falling apart now'
2023/08/23 22:54
KMT suggests Taiwan presidential poll showing Hou You-ih at 13.6% biased
KMT suggests Taiwan presidential poll showing Hou You-ih at 13.6% biased
2023/08/23 12:10
Will Lai win Taiwan's presidential election 'lying down'?
Will Lai win Taiwan's presidential election 'lying down'?
2023/08/22 19:46