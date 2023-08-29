Taiwan tracks Chinese military drone as it circles nation

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Ministry of National Defense (MND) tracked 11 Chinese military aircraft and 10 naval ships around Taiwan between 6 a.m. on Monday (Aug. 28) and 6 a.m. on Tuesday (Aug. 29).

Of the 11 People’s Liberation Army (PLA) aircraft, one Harbin BZK-005 drone crossed the Taiwan Strait median line in the northeast sector of Taiwan’s air defense identification zone (ADIZ), and then circled the country and crossed the median line again in the southwest corner of the ADIZ as it flew back toward China, according to the MND. Two Chengdu J-10 fighter jets also entered the southwest sector of the zone.

In response, Taiwan sent aircraft, naval ships, and used land-based missiles to monitor PLA activity.

So far this month, Beijing has sent 362 military aircraft and 194 naval ship sorties around Taiwan. Since September 2020, China has increased its use of gray zone tactics by incrementally increasing the number of military aircraft and naval ships operating around Taiwan.

Gray zone tactics are defined as “an effort or series of efforts beyond steady-state deterrence and assurance that attempts to achieve one’s security objectives without resort to direct and sizable use of force.”



Flight paths of three out of 11 PLA aircraft. (MND image)