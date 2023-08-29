Mets closer Edwin Díaz throws bullpen session and hopes for mound return this season

NEW YORK (AP) — After throwing his first outdoor bullpen session following knee surgery, New York Mets All-Star closer Edwin Díaz remained hopeful he can make a mound return for the New York Mets this season.

The 29-year-old right-hander tore his right patellar tendon on March 15 while celebrating after getting the final out of Puerto Riche's win over the Dominican Republic at the World Baseball Classic. The projected timeline for a return was six-to-eight months.

“My goal was to be ready in six months,” Díaz said Monday. “And I’m working on that.”

Díaz said he was clocked in the low-to-mid 90s on Sunday, when he threw on an outdoor bullpen mound to a catcher in the crouching position for the first time since getting hurt.

“I know my stuff is there,” Díaz said. “A main thing for me is how my knee is good and healthy, I feel healthy right now and I’m pitching again. I just want to get that positive note to go home and relax, work hard for next year.”

Mets manager Buck Showalter has been encouraged by Díaz’s progress but said it’s too early to determine whether a September return is possible.

“We’re waiting for the medical signoff, and then there will be a decision to be made,” Showalter said. “But that’s a good thing to think that he would be considered. It’d be really exciting for everybody. Whether or not we go down that road, we’re not there yet.”

Díaz had 64 saves and a 4.00 ERA for the Mets from 2019-21, when had 32 saves with a 1.31 ERA and striking out 118 in 62 innings last season. He agreed in November to a $102 million, five-year contract, a record deal for a closer.

