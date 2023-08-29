Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

GOP silences 'Tennessee Three' Democrat on House floor for day on 'out of order' rule; crowd erupts

By KIMBERLEE KRUESI and JONATHAN MATTISE , Associated Press, Associated Press
2023/08/29 08:07
People hold signs in the House gallery above the chamber floor advocating for gun law reform during a special session of the state legislature on publ...
A Tennessee State Trooper, right, removes a demonstrator's banner advocating for gun law reform from the House chamber during a special session of the...
Parents from The Covenant School comfort each other and hold signs above the House floor advocating for gun law reform during a special session of the...
House Speaker Cameron Sexton, R-Crossville, listens as demonstrators display a banner for gun law reform over the chamber floor during a special sessi...
Rep. Justin Jones, D-Nashville, speaks from the House floor during a special session of the state legislature on public safety Monday, Aug. 28, 2023, ...
Rep. Justin Jones, D-Nashville, raises his fist to supporters outside the House chamber during a special session of the state legislature on public sa...
Rep. Justin Jones, D-Nashville, raises his fist to supporters outside the House chamber during a special session of the state legislature on public sa...
A Tennessee State Trooper, left, removes people from the gallery after an order from the House Speaker during a special session of the state legislatu...
A demonstrator leaves the gallery holding a sign calling for House Speaker Cameron Sexton, R-Crossville, to resign during a special session of the sta...
Rachelle Lefevre yells from the House gallery after a vote from the floor to silence Rep. Justin Jones, D-Nashville, for the day during a special sess...
Rachelle Lefevre yells from the House gallery after a vote from the floor to silence Rep. Justin Jones, D-Nashville, for the day during a special sess...
Rep. Gloria Johnson, D-Knoxville, left, and Rep. G.A. Hardaway, D-Memphis, yell with protesters outside the House chamber during a special session of ...
Rep. Antonio Parkinson, D-Memphis, right, high-fives with demonstrators outside the House chamber during a special session of the state legislature on...
Rep. Justin Jones, D-Nashville, walks out of the House chamber after being silenced for the day by a vote on the floor during a special session of the...
Rep. Justin Jones, D-Nashivlle, speaks from the House floor during a special session of the state legislature on public safety, Monday, Aug. 28, 2023,...
Demonstrators display a banner over the House chamber advocating for gun law reform during a special session of the state legislature on public safety...
Rep. Susan Lynn, R-Mt. Juliet, speaks from the House floor during a special session of the state legislature on public safety Monday, Aug. 28, 2023, i...
Rep. Justin J. Pearson, D-Memphis, speaks from the House floor during a special session of the state legislature on public safety, Monday, Aug. 28, 20...
People hold signs in the House gallery above the chamber floor advocating for gun law reform during a special session of the state legislature on publ...
Brittany Cyr holds signs in the House gallery supporting gun law reform during a special session of the state legislature on public safety Monday, Aug...
Mary Joyce of the Covenant Families Action Fund looks onto the House floor during a special session of the state legislature on public safety Monday, ...
Rebecca Hansen, left, and Mary Joyce, right, of the Covenant Families Action Fund, walk to the state Capitol before a special session of the state leg...
Rep. Justin Jones, D-Nashville, greets people before attending a hearing on the General Assembly's rule banning signs at the special session at Histor...
Attorneys representing the plaintiffs discuss during a hearing on the General Assembly's rule banning signs at the special session at Historic Metro C...
Allison Polidor, walks out of the courtroom following a hearing on the General Assembly's rule banning signs at the special session at Historic Metro ...
From left, Allison Polidor, Erica Bowton, Maryam Abolfazli speak to members of the press following a hearing on the General Assembly's rule banning si...
Allison Polidor, listens during a hearing on the General Assembly's rule banning signs at the special session at Historic Metro Courthouse in Nashvill...
Rep. Justin Jones, D-Nashville, watches as House Republicans vote to silence him during the special legislative session on public safety in Nashville,...
Rep. Justin Jones, D-Nashville, watches as House Republicans vote to silence him during the special legislative session on public safety in Nashville,...
Rep. Justin Jones, D-Nashville, looks on as House Republicans vote to silence him during session at State Capitol Building in Nashville, Tenn., Monday...
Rep. Justin Jones, D-Nashville, listens as Rep. Justin Pearson, , back second right, defends Rep. Jones before House Republicans vote to silence him d...

People hold signs in the House gallery above the chamber floor advocating for gun law reform during a special session of the state legislature on publ...

A Tennessee State Trooper, right, removes a demonstrator's banner advocating for gun law reform from the House chamber during a special session of the...

Parents from The Covenant School comfort each other and hold signs above the House floor advocating for gun law reform during a special session of the...

House Speaker Cameron Sexton, R-Crossville, listens as demonstrators display a banner for gun law reform over the chamber floor during a special sessi...

Rep. Justin Jones, D-Nashville, speaks from the House floor during a special session of the state legislature on public safety Monday, Aug. 28, 2023, ...

Rep. Justin Jones, D-Nashville, raises his fist to supporters outside the House chamber during a special session of the state legislature on public sa...

Rep. Justin Jones, D-Nashville, raises his fist to supporters outside the House chamber during a special session of the state legislature on public sa...

A Tennessee State Trooper, left, removes people from the gallery after an order from the House Speaker during a special session of the state legislatu...

A demonstrator leaves the gallery holding a sign calling for House Speaker Cameron Sexton, R-Crossville, to resign during a special session of the sta...

Rachelle Lefevre yells from the House gallery after a vote from the floor to silence Rep. Justin Jones, D-Nashville, for the day during a special sess...

Rachelle Lefevre yells from the House gallery after a vote from the floor to silence Rep. Justin Jones, D-Nashville, for the day during a special sess...

Rep. Gloria Johnson, D-Knoxville, left, and Rep. G.A. Hardaway, D-Memphis, yell with protesters outside the House chamber during a special session of ...

Rep. Antonio Parkinson, D-Memphis, right, high-fives with demonstrators outside the House chamber during a special session of the state legislature on...

Rep. Justin Jones, D-Nashville, walks out of the House chamber after being silenced for the day by a vote on the floor during a special session of the...

Rep. Justin Jones, D-Nashivlle, speaks from the House floor during a special session of the state legislature on public safety, Monday, Aug. 28, 2023,...

Demonstrators display a banner over the House chamber advocating for gun law reform during a special session of the state legislature on public safety...

Rep. Susan Lynn, R-Mt. Juliet, speaks from the House floor during a special session of the state legislature on public safety Monday, Aug. 28, 2023, i...

Rep. Justin J. Pearson, D-Memphis, speaks from the House floor during a special session of the state legislature on public safety, Monday, Aug. 28, 20...

People hold signs in the House gallery above the chamber floor advocating for gun law reform during a special session of the state legislature on publ...

Brittany Cyr holds signs in the House gallery supporting gun law reform during a special session of the state legislature on public safety Monday, Aug...

Mary Joyce of the Covenant Families Action Fund looks onto the House floor during a special session of the state legislature on public safety Monday, ...

Rebecca Hansen, left, and Mary Joyce, right, of the Covenant Families Action Fund, walk to the state Capitol before a special session of the state leg...

Rep. Justin Jones, D-Nashville, greets people before attending a hearing on the General Assembly's rule banning signs at the special session at Histor...

Attorneys representing the plaintiffs discuss during a hearing on the General Assembly's rule banning signs at the special session at Historic Metro C...

Allison Polidor, walks out of the courtroom following a hearing on the General Assembly's rule banning signs at the special session at Historic Metro ...

From left, Allison Polidor, Erica Bowton, Maryam Abolfazli speak to members of the press following a hearing on the General Assembly's rule banning si...

Allison Polidor, listens during a hearing on the General Assembly's rule banning signs at the special session at Historic Metro Courthouse in Nashvill...

Rep. Justin Jones, D-Nashville, watches as House Republicans vote to silence him during the special legislative session on public safety in Nashville,...

Rep. Justin Jones, D-Nashville, watches as House Republicans vote to silence him during the special legislative session on public safety in Nashville,...

Rep. Justin Jones, D-Nashville, looks on as House Republicans vote to silence him during session at State Capitol Building in Nashville, Tenn., Monday...

Rep. Justin Jones, D-Nashville, listens as Rep. Justin Pearson, , back second right, defends Rep. Jones before House Republicans vote to silence him d...

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Republican lawmakers on Monday voted to silence a Democratic member of the so-called Tennessee Three during an already tense House floor session after determining the young Black member violated newly enacted rules designed to punish disruptive members.

The move was directed at Rep. Justin Jones, which prohibited him from speaking and debating on bills for the remainder of the floor session. The vote prompted loud cries and chants that drowned out proceedings for several minutes even after the House speaker ordered the gallery to be cleared out.

Moments prior, Jones had been criticizing legislation that would have allowed more law enforcement officers in schools and began listing other resources that the state should be providing.

House Speaker Cameron Sexton had warned Jones not to stray off topic. Under new rules adopted by the GOP-dominant chamber last week, members can be silenced anywhere from a day to the rest of the year for not sticking to the bill being debated.

“What our schools need are mental health professionals,” Jones said. "We need funding for mental health, for counselors. We need to pay our teachers better. We don’t need more police in our schools.”

Sexton then ruled Jones out of order, setting up a vote on whether to quiet him for the rest of Monday's session.

What happened next was a chaotic flurry of legislative proceedings, where Democrats outraged at the decision to move ahead with trying to silence Jones for the day began pleading with and trying to convince their GOP colleagues to change their minds. Republican lawmakers remained unconvinced, however, with 70 GOP members voting to silence Jones. Democratic members then angrily left the chamber with Jones.

The crowd, which included gun control advocates urging change in a special session after a deadly Nashville school shooting in March, shouted “fascists” and “racists,” and Sexton ordered troopers to clear out the gallery of the public.

Many in the crowd remained in the stands, and their cries of “vote them out” and “Whose house, our house” drowned out the legislative proceedings for several minutes, enough at one point that a Republican lawmaker said he couldn’t hear what he was supposed to be voting on.

Jones was among the two Tennessee lawmakers expelled earlier this year for his role in a pro-gun control protest inside the Tennessee Capitol.

The demonstration came just days after a shooter opened fire at a private Christian school in Nashville, killing three children and three adults. Jones joined Reps. Justin Pearson and Gloria Johnson in approaching the front of the House floor without permission with a bullhorn, joining the chants and cries for action by protesters in the public gallery and outside of the chamber.

Pearson and Jones, who are both Black, were expelled, while Johnson, who is white, was spared by one vote. The two have since been reelected to their positions.