Sha'Carri Richardson, of the United States is greeted by Christian Coleman and Fred Kerley, left, members of the US men's team as she celebrates ancho... Sha'Carri Richardson, of the United States is greeted by Christian Coleman and Fred Kerley, left, members of the US men's team as she celebrates anchoring her team to gold in the Women's 4x100-meters relay final during the World Athletics Championships in Budapest, Hungary, Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)