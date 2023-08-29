Hamstring injury sidelines Vinicius Jr. Will miss Brazil World Cup qualifiers

MADRID (AP) — Vinicius Júnior has a right hamstring injury which could sideline him for about a month, Real Madrid said on Monday.

Vinicius fell and clutched his thigh on Friday early in the 1-0 victory at Celta de Vigo in the Spanish league.

A Madrid statement did not offer a timeline for the Brazil wing's return. He was expected to play for Brazil in the first two matches of South American World Cup qualifying against Bolivia on Sept. 8 and Peru four days later.

Madrid has suffered a rash of injuries, notably to left knee ACLs by defender Éder Militão in the first match of the season and goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois in training.

