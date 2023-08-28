漢
Toggle navigation
|
Politics
Business
ESG
Society
Culture
Opinion
Travel & Cuisine
New Immigrants
Sports & Entertainment
Environment
Food Safety & Health
Photo of the Day
World
SPONSORED
Toggle navigation
Politics
Business
ESG
Society
Culture
Opinion
Travel & Cuisine
New Immigrants
Sports & Entertainment
Environment
Food Safety & Health
Photo of the Day
World
SPONSORED
漢
En
Login
Stay logged in
Forget password?
Login
Not yet a member？
Register
忘記密碼
E-Mail
送出
返回
登入頁
密碼設定成功，請使用新密碼登入
|
Home
This is a German’s Typical Working Day
Tweet
By
Deutsche Welle
2023/08/28 13:02
Tweet
Updated : 2023-08-29 00:49 GMT+08:00
MOST POPULAR
Typhoon and tropical storm could affect Taiwan mid-week
Typhoon Saola to impact Taiwan mid-week
Drunk Taiwanese nightclub hostess crashes car, kills pedestrian in Tainan
Typhoon Saola likely to come closest to Taiwan Thursday
Taipei MRT adds Korean, Japanese to 21 stations
Chlorine leak at eastern Taiwan spa hospitalizes 13
Foxconn founder Terry Gou announces Taiwan 2024 presidential bid
'Sing! China' yanked following alleged bullying of Coco Lee
Terry Gou says China can seize Foxconn in exchange for not invading Taiwan
Taiwan likely to issue sea warning for Typhoon Saola on Monday