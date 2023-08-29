Mike Pompeo to be the keynote speaker at the American Mediterranean Investment Forum (AMIF) in Greece on September 27th

The forum is organized by the Joseph Sassoon Group, a privately held investment management firm with deep expertise in the Mediterranean region.

David Sassoon Executive Chairman of Joseph Sassoon Group

The potential for economic cooperation between Greece, Israel, Cyprus, and the United States



Ways to strengthen the security and stability of the Mediterranean region



The Abraham Accords and their impact on the region



The role of the United States in the Mediterranean region



NEW YORK, US - Media OutReach - 28 August 2023 -The AMIF American Mediterranean Investment Forum will bring together government officials, business leaders, and investors from Greece, Israel, Cyprus, and the United States to discuss untapped opportunities for economic cooperation in the region. The forum will also explore ways to strengthen the security and stability of the Mediterranean region at large.Pompeo is a strong advocate for US engagement in the Mediterranean region. He has called for increased investment in the region and for closer cooperation between the United States, Greece, Israel, and Cyprus. He is also a strong supporter of the Abraham Accords, which normalized relations between Israel and several Arab countries."The Mediterranean Sea is a vital artery for global commerce and energy, and it is also a region of great strategic importance to the United States." - Mike Pompeo, former US Secretary of State".The US former Secretary of State's participation in the AMIF is a definite sign that the United States is invested in the peace and prosperity of the Mediterranean region. It is also a boost for the forum, which is expected to attract a large number of high-level participants.Here are some of the key topics that are likely to be discussed at the AMIF:The AMIF is a timely and important event as it follows the UNGA and the BRICS meetings. The Mediterranean region is vulnerable to continuous increasing challenges, including economic instability, political turmoil, and security threats. The forum is an unprecedented meeting of positive and proactive dialogue to encourage cooperation between the countries of the region. David S. Sasson, Chairman and host of the American Mediterranean Investment Forum, believes the forum can also help to strengthen the US-Mediterranean partnership.Hashtag: #American #Mediterannean #Greece #Athens #Investment #Europe #Sassoon #Forum

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

About Joseph Sassoon Group

Joseph Sassoon Group is a multinational full-service investment bank based in New York City with presence in Middle East , Asia and the Mediterranean.



A philosophy driven approach that gives us independence and courage to develop long-term visions and identify opportunities. It is the world's oldest privately owned investment management firms with deep expertise spanning the Investment and Asset Management, Investment Banking and Corporate Finance, and Private Banking arenas.

