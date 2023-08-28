Taiwan’s MediaTek, Verizon, and Ericsson advance low-cost, low-power 5G device ecosystem

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwanese fabless chipmaker MediaTek along with Verizon and Ericsson have successfully completed data and voice (VoNR) sessions over Verizon’s 5G network using Ericsson’s new reduced capability (RedCap) software and MediaTek’s RedCap testing platform.

Verizon said on Aug. 24 that this new technology will provide a path for lower-complexity and lower-cost New Radio (NR) devices like consumer wearables, fitness trackers, and mobile medical devices. It will also help IoT solutions such as video surveillance, industrial sensors, and smart grids to function more efficiently on Verizon’s 5G network.

These devices, several of which have audio functions requiring voice connections, usually transmit and receive smaller amounts of data than smartphones, wireless routers, or more robust enterprise solutions, Verizon said. The new software and light chipset allowed engineers to demonstrate more efficient paths for these and future low-cost, low-power devices to run over the Verizon network, which could lead to the development of smaller, lighter, and lower complexity devices with longer battery lives.

The recent trials completed data and voice sessions that are vital for consumer wearables and audio-enabled enterprise solutions. Both voice and data sessions were carried out using 5G over the C-band TDD spectrum in addition to 5G over the 850 Mhz FDD spectrum.

Verizon said the introduction of NR RedCap devices will broaden the 5G ecosystem. RedCap devices offer similar data rates to 4G LTE-enabled devices with better latency, device energy efficiency, and spectrum efficiency. This technology also has the potential to support 5G NR features like enhanced positioning and network slicing.

The 5G spectrum covers a wide range of bands to carry out specific communication goals. Low-band 5G allows for long-distance communication, while high band is ideal for short-distance communication, according to Celano. 5G NR focuses on the higher bands, operating between either 410 MHz-7125 MHz or 24250 MHz-52600 MHz, per Celano.