UMC founder underscores importance of Taiwan's support for Ukraine

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The amount of Taiwan’s support for Ukraine today will determine how much support it will receive from the world in the future, United Microelectronics Corporation founder Robert Tsao (曹興誠) said at a press conference on Monday (Aug. 28).

“If we remain indifferent to Ukraine's invasion and aggression, why should others come to help us when we're being invaded by the Chinese Communist Party (CCP)?” Tsao said.

He pointed out that Taiwan's greatest threat from the CCP is not a military one, but a psychological one. Today, many Taiwanese provide excuses for the CCP despite its threats of violence, he said, per Liberty Times.

“They say that ‘Taiwan independence’ is what causes tension across the strait, which completely flips reality. Taiwan has always been independent,” the 76-year-old businessman said. He called Beijing’s comments on “unifying” with Taiwan an act of aggression.

Faced with the current cross-strait situation, we must sympathize with and support Ukraine, he said.

Tsao told Taiwan News last year that the nation must take action now to make sure it can fight back against Chinese forces. “You have to be prepared. You can’t ignore that possibility. If you’re caught without preparation, (the) damage will be huge,” he said.

If China seizes Taiwan, it will share dominance of the Pacific with the U.S. and can put Japan, Korea, Philippines, and Indonesia “under all kinds of threats” in one fell swoop, he said. “This is very dangerous.”

Tsao has donated NT$3 billion (US$ 93.8 million) to bolster Taiwan’s defense.