Ukraine updates: Zelenskyy seeks support to hold elections

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy expressed his willingness to hold elections amid the ongoing conflict and martial law, on condition that Ukraine receives the necessary support from the US and other international allies.

Meanwhile, Russia said it had shot down Ukrainian drones near Moscow and the Bryansk region bordering Ukraine.

Here's an overview of some of the main stories concerning Russia's war in Ukraine on Monday, August 28:

Zelenskyy 2024 says elections could happen if West helps

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said late on Sunday that Ukraine could carry out its elections scheduled for next year, despite the ongoing war and martial law, if the financial burden was shared by Western allies.

He also said that legislative approval and the possibility of comprehensive voter turnout would be necessary prerequisites.

"I will not hold elections on credit, I will not take money from weapons and give it to elections either," Zelenskyy said in an interview published by his office.

"But if you give me this financial support, if the parliamentarians realize that we need to do this, then let's quickly change the legislation and, most importantly, let's take risks together."

At present, Ukraine is restricted from holding elections while under martial law, which necessitates renewal every 90 days. The upcoming expiration date is set for November 15, falling after the customary October timeframe for parliamentary elections and preceding the typical March schedule for presidential elections in 2024.

He said it cost 5 billion hryvnia ($135 million) to hold elections in peacetime and was not sure how much wartime elections would cost.

"We need an election in Ukraine next year. I want to see this country have a free and fair election even while it is under assault," the president said.

Zelenskyy also said those fighting against the Russian invasion have to be included. "They are defending this democracy today, and not to give them this opportunity because of war — that is unfair. I was against the elections only because of this," he said.

Moscow mayor says Ukrainian drones destroyed

Russian air defense systems Monday intercepted and destroyed a drone as it approached Moscow, along with two additional drones in a region bordering Ukraine, said Sergei Sobyanin, the mayor of Moscow on the Telegram messaging app.

Sobyanin said air defenses stationed in the Lyubertsy district, situated southeast of the capital, thwarted a drone attack near Moscow. Initial reports showed no casualties or material damage.

Emergency teams were immediately deployed to the location.

The Russian Ministry of Defense also reported that air defenses engaged and destroyed a drone over the Lyubertsy district around 4:30 a.m. (0130 GMT), attributing the attack to Kyiv.

As a result, air traffic was suspended at Moscow's Domodedovo and Vnukovo airports, as reported by the state-run TASS news agency.

Russia's defense ministry said two other drones had been destroyed by air defense systems over the Bryansk region, which shares a border with Ukraine. However, no details were provided regarding potential casualties or damage resulting from these incidents.

Drone strikes, or at least attempted drone strikes, within Russia have become an almost daily occurrence, although Ukraine has largely denied responsibility.

tg/ab (dpa, AFP, Reuters)