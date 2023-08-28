Wearable Electrocardiography Devices Market May Set a New Epic Growth Story 2031

How big of a presence does the Wearable Electrocardiography Devices aftermarket have?

The global wearable electrocardiography (ECG) devices market achieved a valuation of USD 12,119.3 million in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 58,071.9 million by 2027, experiencing an impressive CAGR of 25.5%. The market also accounted for 32,574.5 thousand units in 2020.

Role of Wearable ECG Devices and Market Drivers

Wearable electrocardiography (ECG) devices, available as watches, bands, or patches, play a critical role in monitoring heart rhythm and electrical activity without the need for hospital visits. The market growth is driven by the increasing prevalence of atrial fibrillation and the declining cost of wearable technologies.

Market Growth Influencers

Rising Prevalence of Atrial Fibrillation: Atrial fibrillation, characterized by rapid and irregular heart rhythm, is a concerning condition linked to increased risks of heart failure, stroke, and more. Globally, the prevalence of atrial fibrillation has risen by 33% over the past two decades, affecting approximately 37,574 million individuals. As a result, the demand for wearable ECG devices is set to increase. Declining Cost of Wearable Technologies: The competitive wearable technology market has driven down the cost of products, including wearable medical devices like ECG devices. As costs decrease by approximately 4.5% in 2021, the adoption of wearable ECG devices is expected to rise, thereby boosting market growth.

Segments Overview

Product:

Smartwatch

Smart Band

Pocket ECG Monitor

ECG Patch

Others

The smartwatch segment is poised to hold the largest market share at around 99% due to its widespread adoption. Notably, the ECG patch segment is projected to witness substantial growth in the U.S., with an expected volume of about 25 thousand units by 2027.

Brand:

Apple (series 4, 5, 6)

Samsung (Galaxy Watch 3, Active 2)

Fitbit (Sense)

Alivecor (KardiaMobile6) and others

Apple (series 4, 5, 6) is anticipated to lead the market share due to the popularity of Apple smartwatches for ECG monitoring. The Alivecor (KardiaMobile6) and others segment is projected to grow at a rate of approximately 32%, driven by its cost-effectiveness.

Frequency:

Continuous

Episodic

Adhoc

The continuous monitoring segment is expected to dominate due to its growing demand. In China, the episodic monitoring segment is predicted to exceed a volume of 10 thousand units by 2024.

End User:

Individual User

Hospitals & Clinics

Homecare

Others

Hospitals and clinics are expected to contribute significantly to the market size, with an estimated value of USD 1.1 million in Japan by 2027. Additionally, the homecare segment is poised for notable growth due to increasing awareness of wearable ECG devices.

Regional Overview

Regional Breakdown:

U.S.

Europe

China

Japan

Rest of the World

Market Leaders: The U.S. is expected to dominate with a market share of approximately 35%, thanks to the presence of major players like Apple, Fitbit, Alivecor, and Qardio, Inc. China is set to experience robust growth of around 26.6% due to escalating demand for these devices. Additionally, both North America and South America are anticipated to witness considerable growth.

Competitive Landscape

Key Players: Notable market players include Apple, Samsung, Fitbit, Alivecor, Qardio, Inc., and VivaLNK, among others. The top 3 players hold a combined market share of nearly 99.6%. These entities engage in new product launches, partnerships, and mergers & acquisitions to fortify their market presence. For example, Apple’s release of version 7.6 for watchOS, which supports the ECG app and irregular rate notifications in more countries, signifies their commitment to innovation.

Market Insights from the Report: The report provides insights on:

Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on market players

Comprehensive information on market players Market Development: Analysis of emerging markets

Analysis of emerging markets Market Diversification: Information about untapped geographies and recent developments

Information about untapped geographies and recent developments Competitive Landscape Assessment: Mergers, acquisitions, certifications, and product launches

Mergers, acquisitions, certifications, and product launches SWOT Analysis: Insights into market players’ strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats.

Key Questions Addressed in the Report

What is the market size and forecast for the Global Wearable Electrocardiography (ECG) Devices Market? How has COVID-19 impacted the market during the assessment period? Which products/segments/applications are favorable for investment? What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the market? What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks? What is the market share of the leading players? What modes and strategic moves are considered favorable for entering the market?

