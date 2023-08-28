U.S. Chemotherapy Induced Peripheral Neuropathy Treatment Market Emerging Players May Yields New Opportunities

What is the scale of the U.S. Chemotherapy Induced Peripheral Neuropathy Treatment aftermarket?

The Global & U.S. Chemotherapy Induced Peripheral Neuropathy Treatment market reached a valuation of USD 1,613.8 million in 2020 and is predicted to escalate to USD 2,373.1 million by 2027, exhibiting a steady CAGR of 5.7% during the forecast period.

What is Chemotherapy Induced Peripheral Neuropathy Treatment Market ? The Chemotherapy-Induced Peripheral Neuropathy Treatment Market refers to the pharmaceutical and medical interventions aimed at developing drugs and therapies to manage or alleviate the symptoms of CIPN. This market involves various products and approaches intended to prevent, minimize, or treat the peripheral neuropathy caused by chemotherapy.

Understanding Chemotherapy Induced Peripheral Neuropathy (CIPN)

Chemotherapy Induced Peripheral Neuropathy (CIPN) is a common side effect caused by antineoplastic agents used in cancer treatment. It predominantly manifests as sensory neuropathy, accompanied by varying degrees of autonomic and motor changes. The rising prevalence of cancer and the associated CIPN cases are anticipated to drive market growth. Technological advancements and the demand for cost-efficient therapeutics will further stimulate market expansion.

Market Growth Influencers

Increasing Cancer Prevalence and CIPN Cases: The growing global prevalence of cancer, coupled with an increasing number of CIPN cases, is expected to boost market growth. The United States alone is projected to witness approximately 1.9 million new cancer cases in 2021, thereby driving the demand for cancer treatments including chemotherapy.

Segments Overview

Type:

Calcium Channel A2-Delta Ligands

Antidepressants

Opioids

Others

The calcium channel A2-delta ligands segment is predicted to dominate with a market share of approximately 34.7% due to their widespread adoption in CIPN treatment. Additionally, the opioids segment is set to experience the fastest growth rate of about 6.7% owing to ongoing research efforts for opioid-based treatments.

Application:

Platinum Agents

Taxanes

Vinca Alkaloids

Others

The platinum agents segment is projected to hold the largest market share, accounting for 33.7%, and is estimated to surpass USD 667.7 million by 2024. The taxanes segment is anticipated to exhibit the fastest growth rate of 6.5% due to its prevalent usage in treating CIPN caused by breast cancer.

Regional Overview

Regional Breakdown:

Europe

North America

Asia-Pacific

Middle East

Africa

South America

Market Leaders: North America is expected to dominate the market with a market share of approximately 36.2%, driven by the high prevalence of cancer in the region. The Asia-Pacific region is poised to experience the fastest growth rate of 6.8%, attributed to increasing research and development activities. Europe is projected to surpass a market value of USD 548.4 million by 2023.

Competitive Landscape

Key Players: Market players include Asahi Kasei Pharma Corp, Aptinyx Inc., Regenacy Pharmaceuticals, MAKScientific LLC, Metys Pharmaceuticals AG, Nemus Bioscience Inc., PledPharma, Sova Pharmaceuticals Inc., DermaXon LLC, Kineta Inc., PeriphaGen, Apexian Pharma, and WinSanTor, among others. These entities engage in mergers, acquisitions, collaborations, and new product launches to strengthen their market presence.

Market Insights from the Report

The report provides insights on:

Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on market players

Comprehensive information on market players Market Development: Analysis of emerging markets

Analysis of emerging markets Market Diversification: Information about untapped geographies and recent developments

Information about untapped geographies and recent developments Competitive Landscape Assessment: Mergers, acquisitions, certifications, and product launches

Mergers, acquisitions, certifications, and product launches SWOT Analysis: Insights into market players’ strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats.

Key Questions Addressed in the Report

What is the market size and forecast of the Global & U.S. Chemotherapy Induced Peripheral Neuropathy Treatment Market? How has COVID-19 impacted the market during the assessment period? Which products/segments/applications are favorable for investment? What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the market? What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks? What is the market share of the leading players? What modes and strategic moves are considered favorable for entering the market?

For more information or inquiries regarding the Global & U.S. Chemotherapy Induced Peripheral Neuropathy Treatment Market, please contact us.

Table of Content:

Report Overview

Global Growth Trends

Competition Landscape by Key Players

Data Segments

North America Market Analysis

Europe Market Analysis

Asia-Pacific Market Analysis

Latin America Market Analysis

Middle East & Africa Market Analysis

Key Players Profiles Market Analysis

Analysts Viewpoints/Conclusions

Appendix

