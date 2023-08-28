Japan Epigenetics Market Is Likely to Experience a Massive Growth in Near Future 2031

What’s the expanse of the Japan Epigenetics aftermarket?

The Japan Epigenetics Market exhibited a market value of USD 22.4 million in 2020 and is set to ascend to USD 48.6 million by 2027, projecting a commendable Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 12.8% over the forecast period.

Understanding Epigenetics

Epigenetics delves into the study of how behaviors and environmental factors lead to variations impacting genetic function. Unlike genetic changes, epigenetic changes are reversible and don’t alter the DNA sequence. Instead, they influence how the body interprets DNA sequences.

Market Growth Drivers

Rising Research Initiatives: Prominent players’ heightened research efforts in Japan’s epigenetics market are poised to propel growth. Pharmaceutical giants’ investments in the promising Japanese market contribute to this expansion. Notably, the oncology field harnesses epigenetics’ potential, further invigorating market growth.

Market Barriers

High Instrument Costs: The high costs of epigenetic instruments can hinder research labs’ accessibility, particularly in developing economies. Moreover, a dearth of skilled personnel in these countries curbs market growth.

Growth Factors

Increasing R&D Expenditure: The Japan epigenetics market benefits from the pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical sector’s amplified research investments. For instance, Merck’s substantial investment to bolster R&D and manufacturing capabilities highlights the growth-driving potential of such initiatives. Rising Adoption in Cancer Treatment: Epigenetic mechanisms find significant application in oncology. Epigenetics therapy has emerged as a successful approach in treating diverse malignancies. This expanding awareness and adoption of epigenetic mechanisms fuel market growth.

Segment Insights

Product Type:

Reagents

Kits

Instruments

Software Tools

Enzymes

Proteins & Peptides

Antibodies

Services

Kits segment led with a market share of around 22% in 2020. The ChIP kits segment is anticipated to reach USD 5 million by 2027. The services segment is projected to attain USD 6 million by 2025.

Technology:

DNA Methylation (Largest Market Share)

Histone Methylation

Histone Acetylation

Bromodomains (Fastest Growing; CAGR: 14%)

Non-coding RNA

Others

DNA methylation dominated, driven by extensive adoption in research and academia. Bromodomains are expected to grow at a CAGR of 14%, outpacing other segments.

Application:

Oncology

Non-oncology (Cardiovascular diseases, Neurodegenerative, Autoimmune)

Oncology is projected to capture the lion’s share at 55%, propelled by epigenetic applications in cancer treatment. Autoimmune sub-segment in non-oncology is expected to grow at 13.2%.

End Users:

Academic and Research Institutes

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

Contract Research Organizations (CROs)

Research and Consulting Firms

Pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies held the largest share due to extensive utilization of epigenetic mechanisms. Contract research organizations are anticipated to achieve the fastest growth at 13% during the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape

Key players include Epigeneron, National Institute of Genetics, Rhelixa Inc, Riken, Illumina, Inc., Daiichi Sankyo Company, Limited, Takeda Pharmaceutical Co., Abcam PLC, among others. These players engage in strategic initiatives to enhance market presence.

Market Insights from the Report

The report provides insights on:

Market Penetration

Market Development

Market Diversification

Competitive Landscape Assessment

Product Development & Innovation

Pricing Analysis

Manufacturing Cost Analysis

Key Questions Addressed in the Report

What is the market size and forecast of the Japan epigenetics market? How has COVID-19 impacted the market during the assessment period? Which products/segments/applications offer investment opportunities? What is the competitive strategic window in the market? What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks? What is the market share of leading players? What are the favorable modes and strategic moves for entering the market?

