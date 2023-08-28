Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Environment

Taiwan likely to issue sea warning for Typhoon Saola on Monday

Forecasters expect typhoon eye to pass 100 km south of Hengchun Peninsula

  296
By Sean Scanlan, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/08/28 15:03
Super Typhoon Saola is drawing closer to Taiwan. (CWB image)

Super Typhoon Saola is drawing closer to Taiwan. (CWB image)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The potential path of Super Typhoon Saola was adjusted southward on Monday (Aug. 28) by WeatherRisk meteorologist Peng Chi-ming (彭啟明).

A sea warning is expected to be issued on Monday evening (Aug. 28), with a land warning on Tuesday afternoon (Aug. 29). Peng said that sustained level seven winds are required for a typhoon holiday to be announced, and areas south of Yunlin could potentially see the suspension of school and work, per UDN.

Peng said the eye of the typhoon is expected to pass 100 km south of the Hengchun Peninsula. Super Typhoon Saola is well formed, and its central structure will largely remain intact when it impacts Taiwan, according to the meteorologist.

The super typhoon is expected to pass through the Bashi Channel, bringing significant rain to the eastern half of Taiwan, and affecting Pingtung, Hualien, Taitung, and Yilan. The impact will be most severe during the middle of the week, with the super typhoon leaving on Friday (Sept. 1).

As for the recently formed Tropical Storm Haikui, Peng said it may impact northern Taiwan at the end of the week, and it is unlikely to be impacted by Super Typhoon Saola. Peng added that 10 typhoons have formed so far in 2023, slightly lower than the average of 13.1.

Regardless of whether a typhoon makes landfall, it can bring strong wind and rain.
WeatherRisk
Peng Chi-ming
Peng Chi-ming (彭啟明)
Super Typhoon Saola
Tropical Storm Haikui
Bashi Channel
Bashi Strait

RELATED ARTICLES

First typhoon to strike Taiwan in 4 years expected on Wednesday
First typhoon to strike Taiwan in 4 years expected on Wednesday
2023/07/23 20:56
Extreme heat, high UV levels affect Taiwan
Extreme heat, high UV levels affect Taiwan
2023/07/09 10:25
Extreme heat continues with fewer afternoon showers across Taiwan
Extreme heat continues with fewer afternoon showers across Taiwan
2023/07/04 09:51
Occasional showers expected in central, southern Taiwan from Monday
Occasional showers expected in central, southern Taiwan from Monday
2023/06/18 10:42
Tropical depression could strengthen into typhoon, bringing rain to Taiwan
Tropical depression could strengthen into typhoon, bringing rain to Taiwan
2023/06/06 20:12