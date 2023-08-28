Taiwan likely to issue sea warning for Typhoon Saola on Monday

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The potential path of Super Typhoon Saola was adjusted southward on Monday (Aug. 28) by WeatherRisk meteorologist Peng Chi-ming (彭啟明).

A sea warning is expected to be issued on Monday evening (Aug. 28), with a land warning on Tuesday afternoon (Aug. 29). Peng said that sustained level seven winds are required for a typhoon holiday to be announced, and areas south of Yunlin could potentially see the suspension of school and work, per UDN.

Peng said the eye of the typhoon is expected to pass 100 km south of the Hengchun Peninsula. Super Typhoon Saola is well formed, and its central structure will largely remain intact when it impacts Taiwan, according to the meteorologist.

The super typhoon is expected to pass through the Bashi Channel, bringing significant rain to the eastern half of Taiwan, and affecting Pingtung, Hualien, Taitung, and Yilan. The impact will be most severe during the middle of the week, with the super typhoon leaving on Friday (Sept. 1).

As for the recently formed Tropical Storm Haikui, Peng said it may impact northern Taiwan at the end of the week, and it is unlikely to be impacted by Super Typhoon Saola. Peng added that 10 typhoons have formed so far in 2023, slightly lower than the average of 13.1.

Regardless of whether a typhoon makes landfall, it can bring strong wind and rain.