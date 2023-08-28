National Taiwan University grants mental health leave

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — National Taiwan University (NTU) has joined several Taiwan universities in granting leave for mental health-related problems amid growing awareness of the importance of psychological well-being in tertiary education.

The university’s student association (NTUSA) on Sunday (Aug. 27) said that students encountering problems with their mental health can apply for a maximum of three days of leave per semester. No medical proof is required, but applicants who miss classes twice for such reasons will be referred to the school’s counseling program.

Taking a leave of absence for mental health issues should be a fundamental right, said NTUSA in a Facebook post. They said the university's decision demonstrates its care for students' mental well-being and helps to destigmatize conversations about mental health.

Other schools, including National Sun Yat-Sen University, National Taiwan Normal University, and National Cheng Kung University (NCKU), have put similar mechanisms in place, with more planning to join the ranks.

However, NCKU student Hsu Cheng-hsuan (徐承萱), who has conducted research on this topic, raised concerns about the school's referral system. Hsu wrote that some students would prefer not to take mental health leave, for fear of revealing their anxieties, exposing their weakness, or attracting “unwanted care from teachers to whom they are not close,” per Crossing.

Hsu believes universities can intervene more effectively by stationing professional mental health counselors on campus. Mechanisms for making up missed classes due to mental health issues and effective strategies for relieving stress, among other topics, also merit further discussions, the student suggested.