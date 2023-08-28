AGON by AOC reveals its latest 26.5" OLED competitive gaming monitor with 0.01 ms, 240 Hz, HDR10, and improved Dynamic Dial Point: The AGON PRO AG276QZD

Prepare yourself for a stunning FPS gaming experience

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach - 28 August 2023 - Leading gaming monitor and IT accessories brands – proudly announces its position as the world's NO. 1 Gaming Monitor Brand as declared by the IDC Quarterly Gaming Tracker report for Q1/2023, AGON by AOC, has recently announced its latest OLED competitive gaming monitor, the 26.5". This world-class monitor features anpanel with a low reflection polarizer, lightning fast, and, representing the tip of the iceberg of why the AGON PRO AG276QZD is ideal for the success of competitive gamers. With a crisp 1440p native resolution (2,560 x 1,440) alongside 586.75 (H) × 330.05 (V) viewing area, this monitors' OLED panel brings details to sharp focus, further complementing the monitor's already exceptional refresh rate and response time. In addition, this competitive monitor is the first AGON PRO to ever feature Sniper Scope, and the new and improved Dynamic Dial Point, features specially designed to enhance FPS gaming.The 16:9 AGON PRO AG276QZD delivers outstanding visual performance, featuring HDR10, 1,000 nits peak brightness, alongside sRGB 100% and DCI-P3 98.5%, for breathtaking color accuracy and visual vibrancy. To support the AGON PRO AG276QZD's delivery of stunning visuals and unprecedented fluidity, the monitor supportsfor smooth tear free immersion, as well as HDMI 2.0 ports and DisplayPort 1.4 connections for maximum convenience and high-speed data transmittance.To make matters more spectacular, OLED's strengths of deeper blacks, higher contrast ratio, and fuller viewing angles, are amplified with the new and improved, a feature that is able to dynamically change the colors of in-game crosshairs through detecting the combination of colors of the game background. Another novelty of the AGON PRO AG276QZD is thefeature, allowing gamers to partially magnify the center of the screen using three different sized windows of 1.0x, 1.5x, and 2x magnifications. This makes the AGON PRO AG276QZD the perfect complement to gamers who love sniping in FPS shooters.AGON BY AOC is committed to providing gamers with the utmost safety and satisfaction. The AGON PRO AG276QZD is a Red Dot Winner in 2023, featuring the essential ergonomic features of a pentagon base designed to save desk space while still providing optimal stability, allowing gamers more space in their setup for in-game movements while also allowing them the flexibility to adjust and play the most comfortably. In addition, this outstanding monitor ensures gamers are performing at their best through featuringalongsideto protect gamers' eyes from long hours of play. Following AOC's commitment to sustainability and fostering a better world for all, every monitor comes in sustainable green packaging. Thewill be available in August 2023.Hashtag: #AGONbyAOC #AOC #AOCGaming

About AOC

Founded in 1967, AOC is a globally leading monitor and IT accessories brand and a subsidiary of TPV Technology Limited, the world's largest LCD manufacturer. AOC's comprehensive product portfolio provides innovative, ergonomic, environmentally conscious and stylish solutions for professional as well as personal applications.



The sub-brand of AOC, AGON by AOC, offers one of the world's strongest portfolios of high-performance gaming monitors and a complete ecosystem of gaming accessories grouped in three categories: AOC GAMING for core gamers, AGON for competitive gamers and AGON PRO for esports enthusiasts and professional esports players. Since 2020 AGON by AOC has been one of the leading gaming monitor brands and a top choice of gamers worldwide.



