Medical Device Market Is Likely to Experience a Tremendous Growth in near Future

What is the scale of the Medical Device aftermarket?

The global medical device market, valued at USD 434.2 billion in 2021, is poised for remarkable growth. Projections suggest it will surge to USD 625.3 billion by 2027, reflecting a promising CAGR of 6.3% from 2022 to 2027. The burgeoning demand for medical devices can be attributed to the rising prevalence of chronic diseases and an array of growth influencers. However, challenges such as cost constraints and regulatory concerns also impact the market landscape.

What is Medical Device Market ? The medical device market refers to the commercial landscape involving the design, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of a wide range of devices intended for medical purposes. These devices play a crucial role in healthcare by aiding in the diagnosis, treatment, monitoring, and prevention of diseases and medical conditions. The medical device market encompasses a diverse array of products, ranging from simple tools like thermometers and syringes to more complex equipment such as MRI machines and implantable pacemakers.

Chronic Diseases Propel Demand:

Escalating instances of chronic ailments, encompassing conditions like arthritis, cancer, diabetes, and more, have substantially driven the demand for medical devices. For example, statistics from reputable sources reveal that India alone is expected to witness a staggering increase in diabetic cases. These distressing figures bolster the growth of the medical device market.

Market Growth Influencers:

1. Surging Incidence of Chronic Diseases: The prevalence of chronic diseases like diabetes, liver disorders, and kidney failure has led to a heightened demand for diagnostic and clinical tests. The US, for instance, saw 4.5 million adults diagnosed with liver disease in 2018, boosting the demand for medical devices.

2. Hassle-Free Home Monitoring Devices: The advent of innovative home monitoring medical devices, such as oximeters and heart rate monitors, enables remote patient monitoring. Dozee’s launch of a contactless vitals monitor underscores this trend, enhancing patient care and contributing to market growth.

3. Aging Population’s Impact: The expanding elderly population worldwide indirectly drives medical device utilization for various essential functions. India alone predicts a geriatric population of 193.8 million by 2031, highlighting the increased demand for medical devices.

Market Segmentation Overview:

Product Segmentation: The medical device market is segmented by product, application, and end user, offering a comprehensive outlook.

1. Diagnostic Devices: Subsegments include electrodiagnostic devices, imaging systems, and radiation devices, each contributing to the market’s overall growth.

2. Consumables: From syringes to bandages, consumables play a crucial role in patient care and are a significant market segment.

3. Orthopedics and Prosthetics: With fixation devices and artificial joints, this segment caters to orthopedic needs.