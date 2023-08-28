Asia Pacific Continuous Glucose Monitoring Market to See Massive Growth by 2023-2031

How extensive is the Asia Pacific Continuous Glucose Monitoring aftermarket?

In 2021, the Asia Pacific Continuous Glucose Monitoring (CGM) market illuminated the healthcare landscape with a value of USD 1,081.6 million. The future brims with promise, projecting a robust ascent to USD 2,967.2 million by 2030, riding the wings of an impressive CAGR of 12.22%. The sale of approximately 1,321.87 thousand units of CGM devices in 2021 sets the stage for a remarkable journey ahead.

What is Continuous Glucose Monitoring Market ? A typical CGM system consists of a small sensor that is inserted under the skin, usually on the abdomen, and a transmitter that wirelessly sends data from the sensor to a dedicated receiver or a smartphone app. Users can set alarms to receive notifications if their glucose levels go too high or too low, helping them manage their condition more effectively and make timely adjustments to their insulin doses or other treatments.

Unveiling Growth Drivers:

Continuous Glucose Monitors (CGM) revolutionize healthcare by offering continuous blood glucose monitoring. The market thrives on heightened awareness of monitoring and preventive health practices. The soaring diabetic population significantly propels this growth trajectory. However, challenges like inaccuracies and high costs of systems, coupled with inadequate reimbursement facilities, cast shadows on this progression.

Factors Fanning the Flames:

1. Surge in Diabetic Population: The prevalence of diabetes is escalating, serving as a potent growth booster for the CGM market. South East Asia alone accounted for around 88 million diabetic adults in 2019, projected to surge to approximately 153 million by 2045 according to the International Diabetes Federation (IDF).

Segments in the Spotlight:

1. Component Dynamics: Sensors, transmitters and receivers, integrated insulin pumps, and other components comprise the CGM landscape. The sensors segment dominates with a share of 44%, fueled by relentless technological advancements. Transmitters and receivers follow closely, thriving on their durability.

2. Demographics and End Users: The adult population takes the lead, projected to grow at a staggering 12.49% CAGR due to a higher incidence rate of diabetes in this demographic. Home healthcare and ICUs embrace CGM devices, with the latter contributing to around 45% of the home healthcare segment in 2021.

Country Insights:

1. China: China’s impressive market share of approximately 36.2% is attributed to its mounting diabetic population. The country accounted for about 114 million diabetes cases in 2019, based on data from the International Diabetes Federation (IDF).

2. India: India stands as a beacon of growth, poised to experience the fastest growth rate of 13.35%. The adoption of technologically advanced diabetes management products drives this expansion.

Competitive Landscape: Market leaders like Abbott Laboratories, DexCom, Inc., and Johnson & Johnson sculpt the CGM market. Mergers, acquisitions, and innovative product launches are the building blocks of their strategies, cementing their dominant position.

Conclusion:

The Asia Pacific Continuous Glucose Monitoring (CGM) market embarks on a transformative journey, shedding light on the diabetes management landscape. With steadfast growth, innovation, and commitment to health, this market promises a brighter future for patients and healthcare providers alike.

