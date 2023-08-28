Japan Screw Compressor Market Demand Analysis and Projected huge Growth by 2031

Provide an overview of the Japan Screw Compressor aftermarket’s size.

The Japan Screw Compressor market exhibited a market value of USD 423.09 Million in 2021, with expectations to surge to USD 860.26 Million by 2030. Over this period, the market is predicted to experience a substantial growth rate of 8.34%.

What is Screw Compressor Market ? The screw compressor market refers to the business and industry related to the manufacturing, distribution, and use of screw compressors. This market includes the production and sale of various types and sizes of screw compressors, as well as associated components, parts, and services. Screw compressors are widely used in various industries, such as manufacturing, oil and gas, chemicals, food and beverages, pharmaceuticals, and more. They are valued for their efficiency, reliability, and ability to handle large volumes of gas or air.

Key Drivers and Inhibitors

The expansion of the petrochemical and refinery sectors and the growth of industries like pharmaceuticals, food and beverages, and textiles drive the market. These sectors employ screw compressors in various applications. However, the decrease in demand for fossil fuels is projected to hinder market growth.

Growth Influencers

Pharma, F&B, and Textile Sectors: The burgeoning pharmaceutical, food and beverage, and textile industries provide numerous applications for screw compressors. These include bottling, manufacturing, air filtration, and wastewater treatment, propelling the demand for screw compressors.

Segmentation

Type:

Oil-Injected Screw Compressors: Holding the majority market share at 60% in 2021, these are essential for mining, processing plants, road construction, and automobiles.

Holding the majority market share at 60% in 2021, these are essential for mining, processing plants, road construction, and automobiles. Oil-Free Screw Compressors: This segment anticipates the fastest growth rate of approximately 8.75% due to requirements for clean air in industries like pharmaceuticals and electronics.

Stage:

Multi-Stage: Expected to experience notable growth.

Expected to experience notable growth. Single-Stage: Captured over 65% of the market share due to increased demand in manufacturing and oil & gas sectors.

Design:

Stationary: Projected to present opportunities worth USD 250.78 million from 2022 to 2030, especially in the pharmaceutical industry.

Projected to present opportunities worth USD 250.78 million from 2022 to 2030, especially in the pharmaceutical industry. Portable: Anticipates significant growth due to technological advancements.

Distribution:

OEMs: Foreseen to have the fastest growth rate (8.53%) between 2022 and 2030, as components are mostly assembled by OEMs before the final product is created.

Foreseen to have the fastest growth rate (8.53%) between 2022 and 2030, as components are mostly assembled by OEMs before the final product is created. Aftermarket: Expected to grow steadily.

End User:

Oil & Gas: Estimated to hold the highest revenue share (about 35% in 2021) due to widespread use of screw compressors in various oil & gas applications.

Estimated to hold the highest revenue share (about 35% in 2021) due to widespread use of screw compressors in various oil & gas applications. Food & Beverage: Predicted to witness rapid growth (approximately 9.26% CAGR) owing to demand in food processing and packaging.

Competitive Landscape

Key players in the Japan Screw Compressor market include Hitachi Ltd., Siemens, GE Oil & Gas, and others. These companies engage in collaborations, new product launches, and mergers & acquisitions to solidify their market presence. For instance, Hitachi’s acquisition of Kyoto Robotics in 2021 enhanced its capabilities in factory automation and logistics.

Insights from the Market Report

The Japan Screw Compressor market report covers various aspects:

Market Penetration: Detailed information on prominent players.

Detailed information on prominent players. Market Development: Insights into emerging markets and penetration in mature segments.

Insights into emerging markets and penetration in mature segments. Market Diversification: Information on untapped geographies and recent developments.

Information on untapped geographies and recent developments. Competitive Landscape Assessment: Highlights of mergers, acquisitions, certifications, and product launches.

Highlights of mergers, acquisitions, certifications, and product launches. Product Development & Innovation: Insights into future technologies and breakthrough developments.

Key Questions Addressed in the Report

Market Size and Forecast: What is the projected market size for Japan’s Screw Compressor Market, and what is the forecast? COVID-19 Impact: How has COVID-19 affected the market during the assessment period? Investment Areas: Which products/segments/industries show potential for investment? Strategic Window: What is the favorable timeframe for market opportunities? Technology Trends: What are the technological trends and regulatory frameworks? Market Share: Who are the leading players and what is their market share? Strategic Moves: What strategies are recommended for entering the market?

