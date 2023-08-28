North America Stem Cell Umbilical Cord Blood Market: Beating Historical Challenges, What’s Next

How extensive is the North America Stem Cell Umbilical Cord Blood aftermarket?

In 2020, the North American stem cell umbilical cord blood market was valued at USD 1,356.3 million, with a projected growth to USD 3,828.3 million by 2027. The market is expected to exhibit a remarkable Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 16.5% during the forecast period.

What is Stem Cell Umbilical Cord Blood Market ? The stem cells from umbilical cord blood have the potential to treat various diseases and disorders, particularly those related to the blood and immune system. They can be used in hematopoietic stem cell transplantation (HSCT), a procedure often used to treat conditions such as leukemia, lymphoma, and certain genetic disorders.

Umbilical Cord Blood and its Medical Applications

Umbilical cord blood, left after birth, contains stem cells with the capacity to differentiate into various cell types, making them valuable for treating chronic diseases. Genetic testing demand, fertility treatments, and assisted reproductive services are driving market growth. The increasing affordability and accessible payment plans further contribute to market expansion. Notably, studies exploring the use of umbilical cord blood-derived stem cells in COVID-19 treatment have positively influenced research endeavors and the market’s growth trajectory.

Growth Influencers

Genetic Testing and Reproductive Services: The prevalence of infertility and genetic issues is driving demand for assisted reproductive technology, where stem cells offer promising therapeutic options in regenerative medicine. Rising Spending Capacity: Increasing disposable income enables consumers to adopt expensive services like umbilical cord blood storage, propelling market growth.

Segments Overview

Storage Services:

Private Cord Blood Banks

Public Cord Blood Banks

Hybrid Cord Blood Banks

The private cord blood banks segment is expected to dominate the market due to the preference for personalized storage. Hybrid cord blood banks are projected to experience significant growth during the forecast period.

Therapeutics:

Cancer

Diabetes

Blood Diseases

Immune Disorders

Metabolic Disorders

Bone Marrow Failure Syndrome

Other Diseases



The diabetes segment holds the largest share due to ongoing research into umbilical cord blood’s potential for diabetes treatment. The cancer segment is poised for growth due to increasing cancer prevalence and demand for enhanced treatment options.

Application:

Transplant Medicine

Regenerative Medicine

Regenerative medicine is expected to dominate the market due to the expanding applications of umbilical cord blood in regenerative therapies. The transplant medicine segment is also projected to grow significantly.

Regional Overview

The United States holds the largest market share in North America due to the presence of key players. Canada and Mexico are expected to experience substantial growth as adoption of stem cell umbilical cord blood storage services increases.

Competitive Landscape

Key players in the North American stem cell umbilical cord blood market include Advanced Cell Technology, Americord Registry, CBR Systems, Inc., Esperite, Cryo-Cell International, and others. These players engage in collaborations, mergers & acquisitions, and new product launches to enhance their market presence. For example, Americord added industry experts to its advisory board in a strategic move to expand research efforts.

Insights from the Market Report

The report provides insights into various aspects:

Market Penetration: Details about prominent players.

Details about prominent players. Market Development: Information about emerging and mature markets.

Information about emerging and mature markets. Market Diversification: Insights into untapped geographies and recent developments.

Insights into untapped geographies and recent developments. Competitive Landscape Assessment: Highlights mergers, acquisitions, certifications, and launches.

Highlights mergers, acquisitions, certifications, and launches. Product Development & Innovation: Insights into future technologies and breakthroughs.

Key Questions Addressed in the Report

Market Size and Forecast: What is the projected market size and forecast? COVID-19 Impact: How has COVID-19 affected the market during the assessment period? Investment Areas: Which products/segments/industries show investment potential? Strategic Window: When are favorable opportunities in the market? Technology Trends: What are the technological trends and regulations? Market Share: Who are the leading players and their market share? Strategic Moves: What strategies are recommended for entering the market?





