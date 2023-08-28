Molecular FISH Testing Market – Major Technology Giants in Buzz Again 2031

Give me an idea of the scope of the Molecular FISH Testing aftermarket.

In 2020, the global molecular FISH testing market was valued at USD 609.6 million, with a projected growth to USD 978.6 million by 2027. The market is expected to exhibit a notable Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 7.2% from 2017 to 2027.

What is Molecular FISH Testing Market ? The Molecular FISH Testing Market includes companies that produce FISH probes, reagents, kits, and related equipment, as well as laboratories and healthcare institutions that offer FISH testing services. The market's growth is driven by advancements in molecular biology, increasing demand for personalized medicine, rising cancer prevalence, and ongoing research in genetics and genomics.

Molecular FISH Testing and its Significance

Molecular Fluorescence in situ hybridization (FISH) testing is a laboratory technique used for detecting and locating specific DNA sequences on chromosomes. It plays a crucial role in genomics and cancer research. The market’s growth is driven by factors such as rising prevalence of genomic abnormalities and cancers, as well as the adoption of innovative molecular-based cytogenetic techniques. However, challenges like high probe costs and contamination risks could hamper market expansion.

Growth Influencers

Prevalence of Genomic Abnormalities and Cancers: The global rise in cancer cases and genomic abnormalities is substantial. In the U.S., for instance, the National Cancer Institute projected over 1.8 million new cancer cases in 2020. This prevalence of diseases is expected to fuel market growth. Adoption of Molecular-based Cytogenetics: The adoption of molecular-based cytogenetics, including molecular FISH testing, is increasing. This technique is vital for a wide range of applications, contributing to market growth.

Segments Overview

Technology:

Flow FISH

Q FISH

Immuno FISH

Cryo FISH

Other FISH

Cryo FISH holds the largest market share at around 28%, while Q FISH is projected to have the fastest growth rate at approximately 8.6% during the forecast period.

Probe Type:

Locus Specific

Centromeric Repeats

Whole Chromosome

The whole chromosome probe type is expected to dominate the market due to the demand for comprehensive whole chromosome FISH testing. The centromeric repeats segment is projected to experience the fastest growth.

Cellular Stains:

DAPI (4?,6 diamidino 2 phenylindole)

Acridine Orange

Others

The acridine orange segment is anticipated to surpass USD 141 million in market value by 2027, driven by increasing usage in molecular FISH testing.

Application:

Cancer Research Lung, Breast, Bladder, Hematological, Gastric, Prostate, Cervical, Other

Genetic Diseases

Other

Cancer research holds the largest market share at around 50%, driven by increasing cancer prevalence and research efforts. The prostate cancer segment exhibits a growth rate of over 9%. The genetic diseases segment is expected to reach USD 238.3 million by 2024 due to a rising global prevalence of genetic disorders.

End-User:

Research

Clinical

Companion Diagnostics

The clinical segment holds the largest market share due to the growing usage of molecular FISH testing in clinical applications. The companion diagnostics segment is projected to experience the fastest growth rate of 8.3%.

Regional Overview

In North America, major players and the focus on personalized medicine for genetic disorders and cancer contribute to its over 40% market share. Europe is anticipated to hold the second-largest market share due to increasing research activities. The Asia Pacific region is expected to grow the fastest at a rate of 9%, while the Middle East & Africa and South America regions are also projected to experience significant growth.

Competitive Landscape

Key players in the global molecular FISH testing market include Oxford Gene Technologies, PerkinElmer Inc., Roche AG, NeoGenomics Laboratories, Abbott Laboratories, and others. These players engage in partnerships, new product launches, and mergers & acquisitions to enhance market presence. For instance, Oxford Gene Technologies expanded support activities through collaboration with CytoCell University to provide expert training on FISH fundamentals.

Insights from the Market Report

The report provides insights into various aspects:

Market Penetration: Details about prominent players.

Details about prominent players. Market Development: Information about emerging and mature markets.

Information about emerging and mature markets. Market Diversification: Insights into untapped geographies and recent developments.

Insights into untapped geographies and recent developments. Competitive Landscape Assessment: Highlights mergers, acquisitions, certifications, and launches.

Highlights mergers, acquisitions, certifications, and launches. Product Development & Innovation: Insights into future technologies and breakthroughs.

Key Questions Addressed in the Report

Market Size and Forecast: What is the projected market size and forecast? COVID-19 Impact: How has COVID-19 affected the market during the assessment period? Investment Areas: Which products/segments/industries show investment potential? Strategic Window: When are favorable opportunities in the market? Technology Trends: What are the technological trends and regulations? Market Share: Who are the leading players and their market share? Strategic Moves: What strategies are recommended for entering the market?

