Ophthalmic Devices Market SWOT Analysis by Size, Status and Forecast to 2023-2031

What size does the Ophthalmic Devices aftermarket encompass?

The global ophthalmic devices market was valued at USD 38,120.4 million in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 57,571.4 million by 2027. The market is anticipated to grow at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 6.5% over the forecast period.

What is Ophthalmic Devices Market ? The Ophthalmic Devices Market refers to the segment of the medical device industry that deals with the development, manufacturing, and distribution of medical devices and equipment used for diagnosing, treating, and managing various eye-related conditions and diseases. These devices are used by ophthalmologists, optometrists, and other eye care professionals to examine, diagnose, and provide treatment options for patients with visual impairments, eye diseases, and other related disorders.

Ophthalmology and Ophthalmic Devices

Ophthalmology is a branch of medicine focused on the study of eye structure, function, and related diseases. Ophthalmic devices are crucial tools for vision correction, surgery, and diagnosis. The increasing prevalence of ophthalmic disorders like glaucoma and cataracts has contributed to the rising demand for these devices in recent years.

Competitive Landscape and Technological Advancements

The ophthalmic devices market is highly fragmented, with international and local players competing across regions. This competition has spurred advancements in technology to ensure early detection of eye diseases. Continuous efforts are being made to develop technologically advanced devices, enhancing the capabilities of ophthalmologists.

Growth Influencers

Rising Prevalence of Eye Issues: The global need for eye care is on the rise, driven by an increasing number of people with vision impairments and blindness. Chronic diseases like diabetes and hypertension contribute to eye problems. Government initiatives to improve eye care facilities are expected to drive the demand for ophthalmic devices. Technology Adoption: Technological advancements have significantly improved treatment outcomes for eye illnesses. Ophthalmologists worldwide are utilizing advanced technologies to simplify treatment procedures for previously incurable disorders, driving the demand for sophisticated ophthalmic devices. Cost Restraints: The high cost of ophthalmic devices is a limiting factor in market growth. Additionally, a shortage of skilled professionals in developing countries poses a hindrance to market expansion.

Segments Overview

Product:

Vision Care Products

Surgical Devices

Diagnostic & Monitoring Devices

Vision care products are expected to dominate the market, holding over 55% of the ophthalmic devices market in 2020. Surgical devices are projected to experience the highest CAGR of 6.9% during the forecast period.

Vision Care:

Spectacles

Contact Lenses

The contact lenses segment is expected to exhibit the highest CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast period.

Surgical Devices:

Cataract Surgical Devices

Ophthalmic Viscoelastic Devices

Vitreoretinal Surgical Devices

Refractive Surgical Devices

Glaucoma Surgical Devices

Ophthalmic Microscopes

Ophthalmic Surgical Accessories

Cataract surgical devices are forecasted to dominate the market with a share of over 35% in 2020.

Diagnostic & Monitoring Devices:

Ophthalmoscopes

Chart Projectors

Corneal Topography Systems

Fundus Cameras

Lensometers

Ophthalmic Ultrasound Imaging Systems

Autorefractors & Keratometers

Optical Biometry Systems

Optical Coherence Tomography Scanners

Phoropters

Retinoscopes

Slit Lamps

Specular Microscopes

Tonometers

Wavefront Aberrometers

Indirect Ophthalmic Lens

The ophthalmic ultrasound imaging systems segment is expected to capture over 13% of the market in 2020.

End Users:

Consumers

Hospitals

Specialty Clinics & Ambulatory Surgery Centers

Other End Users

The consumers segment is estimated to capture the largest market share in 2020.

Regional Overview

North America leads the global ophthalmic devices market, driven by the growing number of eye-related diseases in the U.S. Europe is expected to follow North America and capture the second-largest market share in 2020.

Competitive Landscape

Key players in the market include Alcon, Bausch + Lomb, Canon Inc., Carl Zeiss Meditec AG, EssilorLuxottica SA, Johnson & Johnson Vision, and more. The top 10 players accounted for around 70% of the market share in 2020.

Insights from the Market Report

The report offers insights on:

Market Penetration: Data on market players

Data on market players Market Development: Analysis of emerging markets

Analysis of emerging markets Market Diversification: Information about untapped geographies

Information about untapped geographies Competitive Landscape Assessment: Mergers, acquisitions, certifications, product launches

Mergers, acquisitions, certifications, product launches SWOT Analysis: Insights into market players’ strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats.

Key Questions Addressed in the Report

What is the market size and forecast for the global ophthalmic devices market? How has COVID-19 impacted the global ophthalmic devices market? Which products/segments/applications are favorable for investment? What are the technology trends in the ophthalmic devices market? What strategies are recommended for entering the market?

For more information or inquiries about the global ophthalmic devices market, please contact us.

Table of Content:

Report Overview

Global Growth Trends

Competition Landscape by Key Players

Data Segments

North America Market Analysis

Europe Market Analysis

Asia-Pacific Market Analysis

Latin America Market Analysis

Middle East & Africa Market Analysis

Key Players Profiles Market Analysis

Analysts Viewpoints/Conclusions

Appendix

Key Reasons to Purchase this Report:

Strategic Direction: This research report provides insightful analysis and strategic advice for senior executives, decision-makers, professionals, sales managers, and other market stakeholders working in this space. It aids in decision-making and offers strategic recommendations for product advancements.

Comprehensive Analysis: Both economic and non-economic aspects are taken into account in the report’s thorough qualitative and quantitative analysis of the market. For a complete knowledge of market dynamics, it contains a segment breakdown with market evaluations expressed in terms of value (USD Billion) for each segment.

Growth Opportunities: The research highlights the geographies and market categories predicted to expand at the highest rates, potentially positioning them to dominate their respective markets. It offers a thorough examination of consumption trends in various geographic areas and highlights the variables affecting regional market trends.

Competitive Landscape: The competitive landscape section lists the top market rivals and discusses current business expansions, collaborations, product launches, and acquisitions. This data makes it easier to evaluate significant players’ market positions.

Detailed Company Profiles: These include their company description, insights, product benchmarking, and SWOT analysis, providing a thorough picture of the major market participants. Stakeholders are able to assess the advantages and disadvantages of the leading market players due to these profiles.

Future Market Outlook: The study presents recent trends, growth prospects, drivers, challenges, and restraints in both emerging and developed regions. It also includes current and future market outlooks. It gives stakeholders knowledge of potential industry trends and aids in their prediction of upcoming market dynamics.

Industry Analysis: Using Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, the research provides a comprehensive analysis of the industry, looking at factors such as the bargaining power of customers and suppliers, rivalry among businesses, the threat of alternative products, and the threat of new entrants. This research helps to comprehend how fiercely the market is competitive.

Value Chain Insights: Through a thorough examination of the value chain, the research offers insightful information about the market. This aids stakeholders in comprehending the main processes and actors involved in the creation and supply of the good or service.

