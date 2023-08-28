Taiwan defense ministry holds rifle training camps for reserve soldiers

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Ministry of National Defense held its first rifle training camps for reserve soldiers around the nation in August.

Four camps were held at Douhuanping Base in Miaoli, Chenggongling Base in Taichung, Tianshan Base in Kaohsiung, and Fuxing Base in Hualien, per Liberty Times. The four training sessions all took place on a Friday on different dates, each lasting for a day.

Participants were required to report to their designated camp and pay a participation fee of NT$220 (US$6.91). The camp was open to reserve soldiers who were discharged within the past twelve years.

The camps were planned by high-ranking national security officials and then implemented by the military.

At Fuxing Base, participants changed into new digital camouflage uniforms and combat gear and received their own T-91 rifle. They followed the guidance of active-duty soldiers and reviewed rifle shooting techniques and essentials and partook in simulated and live-fire target practice.

Apart from prone shooting at a range of 25 meters, each soldier shot 67 rounds from various distances and in different positions, including standing, and kneeling. The live-fire drills tested their shooting skills, accuracy, and adaptability.

The camps are part of Taiwan’s efforts to bolster training in its reserve forces. In 2021, the All-Out Defense Mobilization Agency was established to reform its reservist system. Analysts have said such changes are necessary to make Taiwan's military a more powerful fighting force.