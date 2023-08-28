Alexa
Foreign Minister Wu urges UN to include Taiwan

Joseph Wu says Taiwan's participation helps global efforts to address shared challenges

By Kelvin Chen, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/08/28 10:16
Taiwan Foreign Minister Joseph Wu.

Taiwan Foreign Minister Joseph Wu. (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Foreign Minister Joseph Wu (吳釗燮) on Saturday (Aug. 26) called on the U.N. to include Taiwan in an article published in the Italian newspaper Le Formiche.

“We call on the U.N. to uphold its principle of not leaving anyone behind by allowing Taiwan to participate in the United Nations system, rather than excluding it from discussions on issues that require global cooperation,” Wu said. He suggested permitting Taiwanese nationals and journalists to participate in or cover relevant meetings, as well as allowing Taiwan’s participation in meetings and mechanisms pertaining to the U.N. sustainable development goals.

The U.N. “remains the best platform for global discourse,” Wu said. Joint solutions, solidarity, and inclusion are often mentioned when pressing global challenges, he said, adding that “Taiwan is more than willing and capable of participating in these efforts.”

The foreign minister pointed out that half of the world's commercial container traffic passes through the Taiwan Strait daily and that Taiwan produces the majority of the world's advanced semiconductors. “Ensuring peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait is in everyone's interest,” he said.

Wu emphasized that Taiwan’s inclusion in the U.N. system would benefit the international community’s efforts to address shared challenges. This would also prove the U.N.'s determination to band together for global peace, he said.

“Together we are stronger. It's time to act on this fundamental principle, including Taiwan.”

Wu’s remarks come one week ahead of the 78th U.N. General Assembly, which is scheduled to begin Sept. 5.
Taiwan international space
U.N.
U.N. system
Joseph Wu
Taiwan foreign minister

