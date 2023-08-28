Taiwan wins 3rd place in Little League Baseball World Series

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan sought redemption in the consolation game for third place in the Little League World Series on Sunday (Aug. 27) in Williamsport, Pennsylvania, as they took on a U.S. team from Texas.

Taiwan’s ace, Fan Chen-jun (范宸竣), dominated from the outset, recording nine strikeouts over four innings and even contributing at the plate for a three-run home run. On the back of solid pitching, Taiwan cruised to a 10:0 victory, earning third place in the tournament, per UDN.



Taiwan's Fan Chen-jun was a two-way threat both on the mound and at the plate. (CNA photo)

Fan mixed a fastball with a sharp slider, causing many U.S. batters to swing and miss. The game was called early according to Little League rules, as the game had entered the fourth inning and the run differential had reached 10 runs.

Upon hearing the news, the Taiwanese team ran onto the field and celebrated. Earlier, the team also had the honor of winning the Jack Losch Little League Baseball World Series Team Sportsmanship Award.

Taoyuan’s Kuei Shan Elementary (龜山國小) represented Taiwan in the 76th Little League Baseball World Series. It was the second consecutive year a Taiwan team claimed third place in the tournament, with Taipei’s Fulin Elementary School (福林國小) winning the same honor in 2022.



The Taiwan team saluted their star pitcher, Fan Chen-jun. (CNA photo)

For many of the 14 players on the team, it will be their last game of Little League Baseball, which is restricted to those aged 9–12. The team received a congratulatory message from President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) and VP Lai Ching-te (賴清德) who wrote, "No matter what your ranking is, you are all champions in our hearts."

The Little League World Series began in Williamsport, Pennsylvania, in 1947, and a Taiwan team has claimed the championship 17 times; the last time was in 1996.