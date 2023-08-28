Taiwan tracks 11 Chinese military aircraft, 4 naval ships

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Ministry of National Defense (MND) tracked 11 Chinese military aircraft and four naval ships around Taiwan between 6 a.m. on Sunday (Aug. 27) and 6 a.m. on Monday (Aug. 28).

Of the 11 People’s Liberation Army (PLA) aircraft, six were tracked in Taiwan’s air defense identification zone (ADIZ), according to the MND. One BZK-005 reconnaissance drone crossed the Taiwan Strait median line and flew along the northern portion of the ADIZ.

One Xian H-6 bomber flew along the southern portion of the identification zone, while two Shenyang J-16 fighter jets and two Chengdu J-10 combat jets entered the southwest corner of the zone.

In response, Taiwan sent aircraft and naval ships and used land-based missiles to monitor PLA activity.

So far this month, Beijing has sent 351 military aircraft and 184 naval ship sorties around Taiwan. Since September 2020, China has increased its use of gray zone tactics by incrementally increasing the number of military aircraft and naval ships operating around Taiwan.

Gray zone tactics are defined as “an effort or series of efforts beyond steady-state deterrence and assurance that attempts to achieve one’s security objectives without resort to direct and sizable use of force.”



Flight path of six out of 11 PLA aircraft. (MND image)