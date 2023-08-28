Bears waive QB Walker, clearing way for rookie Bagent to back up Fields

LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — The Chicago Bears released quarterback P.J. Walker on Sunday, clearing the way for rookie Tyson Bagent to back up Justin Fields.

The Bears agreed to a two-year deal with Walker in March, only to see him struggle in camp. Bagent is now in line for the No. 2 spot, unless the Bears bring in another quarterback, after going undrafted following a record-setting career at Division II Shepherd University.

He set the NCAA’s all-division record with 159 career touchdown passes while finishing with 17,034 yards. In 2021, Bagent won the Harlon Hill Trophy, Division II’s equivalent of the Heisman.

The Bears also waived offensive lineman Alex Leatherwood while waiving offensive lineman Gabe Houy with an injury designation. Houy would revert to injured reserve if he's not claimed off waivers by Wednesday's deadline. ___

